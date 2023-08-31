The Tragically Hip’s ‘Phantom Power’ Turns 25 With Deluxe Boxset Edition

The Tragically Hip - 'Phantom Power' covert artwork courtesy of Universal Music Group

Following the celebration of a Diamond Certification for their best-selling, greatest hits compilation, Yer Favourites, today The Tragically Hip announce an extensive deluxe boxset to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of their revered album, Phantom Power, due out November 3. 2023.

Phantom Power, The Tragically Hip’s sixth album, was originally released on July 14, 1998, featuring three of the band’s biggest career hits including “Bobcaygeon” which is recognized as one of the band’s most enduring signature songs and won the Juno Award for Single of The Year in 2000 and “Poets” which spent 12 weeks at No.1 on Canadian alternative radio plus “Fireworks” which is one of the band’s great hockey connected tracks used in many synchs over the years. The album itself has been certified triple platinum in Canada.

Bobcaygeon - Phantom Power - The Tragically Hip

The Phantom Power 25th Anniversary boxset is bound to be the centerpiece of any collection featuring two double LP sets on 180g vinyl, with five never-before-heard tracks from the original recording sessions as well as a 2LP live show recorded from The Metropol in Pittsburgh, PA on October 2, 1998, plus an additional seven alternative versions curated by the band. The boxset comes complete with a 24-page original “Bobcaygeon” illustrated video storyboard with behind-the-scenes photos, a 12 X 12, 64-page coffee table book documenting the history of Phantom Power by producer Steve Berlin that includes rare photos, concert posters, and track-by-track descriptions from the band.

The Phantom Power 25th Anniversary release follows a series of special deluxe packages – Road Apples 30th Anniversary Deluxe Boxset (2021), and Fully Completely Vinyl Release (2022) – as the band prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2024. Next year, to celebrate four decades of The Tragically Hip, the band will release a deluxe set of their breakthrough album Up to Here, a previously announced four-part Amazon documentary, and much more.

Pre-order Phantom Power.