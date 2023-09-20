Troye Sivan Returns With New Single ‘Got Me Started’

Troye Sivan - Photo: Terrence O’Connor

On the heels of his hit single “Rush”—which has amassed over 180 million combined global streams to date—Troye Sivan has unleashed “Got Me Started,” the second single from his forthcoming album, Something To Give Each Other.

Produced by Ian Kirkpatrick, who co-wrote and produced Dua Lipa’s “New Rules” and “Don’t Start Now” and Selina Gomez’s “Bad Liar,” “Got Me Started” samples “Shooting Stars” from Australian electronic duo Bag Raiders. Sivan wrote “Got Me Started” with Kirkpatrick, Leland, Tayla Parx and Kaelyn Behr.

Troye Sivan explains, “When we were writing this song, I was emphatic about using ‘Shooting Stars’—I just kept humming it in the studio. It’s a huge sample and was a big ask; and I knew that they had never approved it in the past. So I’m over the moon about the opportunity to sample that track because this song is iconic to me. And then we have Ian Kirkpatrick on production, who is a genius. I love his work – he had this plan to record the vocal at a slower speed and then speed it up, and ultimately that’s what you hear in the chorus. I instantly loved the way it sounded.”

Sivan dances his way through the streets and clubs of Bangkok, Thailand in the dazzling official video for “Got Me Started,” which features cameos from actor/fellow UMG recording artist PP Krit and drag queens Warit Kesmanee (Miss Gimhuay), Angele-Anang Pokinwuttipob (Angele), Yutthaphichai Deleon (Gigi), Thanisorn Hengsoontorn (Anne Maywong), and Tharathep Thaweephon (Gawdland).

He shot “Got Me Started” with his team from the “Rush” video—director Gordon von Steiner (Hermès Ski, Versace Man FW22, Dior Rouge, Louis Vuitton Cruise, Miu Miu), cinematographer Stuart Winecoff (JAY Z, FKA twigs, Miu Miu), and choreographer Sergio Reis (BTS’ “Black Swan”).

﻿Set for October 13 release by Capitol Records, Something To Give Each Other is available for pre-order now. Fans who pre-order the digital edition will instantly receive “Got Me Started” and “Rush.” The New York Times hailed “Rush” as “a sweaty, kinetic, gloriously hedonistic summer dance floor anthem.” Pitchfork said, “Sivan, already an expert at making winky, slyly subtextual pop songs, manages to inject this trope with virility, producing a sublime, orgiastic summer anthem.”

Pre-order Something To Give Each Other.