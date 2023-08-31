Troye Sivan Recruits PinkPantheress And Hyunjin Of Stray Kids For New Version Of ‘Rush’

Troye Sivan, ‘Rush (Feat. PinkPantheress and Hyunjin’ - Photo: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Troye Sivan has recruited global superstars PinkPantheress and Hyunjin of Stray Kids for a stunning new version of “Rush,” out now via Capitol Records.

“Rush” is from Sivan’s forthcoming album, Something To Give Each Other, which will be released on October 13 by Capitol Records. The New York Times hailed “Rush” as “a sweaty, kinetic, gloriously hedonistic summer dance floor anthem” and Blllboard named it “this year’s most definitive queer anthem…”

Troye Sivan - Rush (feat. PinkPantheress & Hyunjin of Stray Kids / Official Audio)

Pitchfork noted, “Sivan, already an expert at making winky, slyly subtextual pop songs, manages to inject this trope with virility, producing a sublime, orgiastic summer anthem.” The official video for “Rush” was directed by Gordon von Steiner (Hermès Ski, Versace Man FW22, Dior Rouge, Louis Vuitton Cruise, Miu Miu), Sivan’s Creative Director.

Twenty-two billion streams and 10 million adjusted albums sold worldwide are milestones only a few artists can claim. Doing it by age 27 is another thing entirely. Throw in a range of standout roles in Hollywood features, high fashion collabs, runway appearances and a combined social audience of over 20 million and the list really boils down to one perso: Troye Sivan.

Raised in Perth, Australia, Sivan set the world on fire with a pair of EPs—2014’s TRXYE and 2015’s Wild. With his debut album Blue Neighbourhood, sophomore album Bloom, and the 2020 EP In A Dream as well as a slew of singles and collaborations in between, Sivan has firmly established himself as a global icon in the worlds of pop music, fashion, and LGBTQI+ representation.

Hailed as “the perfect pop star” by TIME, his numerous awards include a Billboard Music Awards trophy, three MTV Europe Music awards, two ARIA Awards and two GLAAD Media wins. “Revelation,” his collaboration with Jónsi for Boy Erased, was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song—Motion Picture and shortlisted for an Oscar.

