Troye Sivan Finds Euphoria On ‘Rush’ And Announces Details Of Third Album

Troye Sivan has shared his liberating new single “Rush,” which will appear on the singer’s newly-announced third album, Something To Give Each Other.

“Rush’ is the feeling of kissing a sweaty stranger on a dancefloor, a 2-hour date that turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer,” the star explained in a press release. “Party after party, after party after party. All of my experiences from a chapter where I feel confident, free, and liberated. Independent, yet somehow the most connected to the music and community around me.

“Pass your boy the heatwave, recreate the sun,” Sivan sings on the upbeat new song. “Take me to the feeling, boy you know the one.”

The accompanying music video, directed by Gordon von Steiner, celebrates queer love and liberation between scenes of Sivan and a series of dancers executing addictive choreographies.

Troye Sivan - Rush (Official Video)

Something To Give Each Other will pick up on some of the themes in “Rush” and expand upon them when it gets its release on October 13 (via Capitol Records). The album will form a celebration of “sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love, and friendship.”

The record was written by Sivan alongside Oscar Görres (Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Sam Smith), Ian Kirkpatrick (Dua Lipa, Britney Spears), Leland (Selena Gomez, Ava Max), and Styalz Fuego (Khalid, Imagine Dragons). It will be released on vinyl, CD, digital and cassette formats alongside exclusive merchandise and fan packs and can be pre-ordered here.

In a recent interview, Sivan discussed his upcoming new music, describing it as “a whole new chapter in the experience.” He continued: “I find it kinda pointless to make music that isn’t vulnerable, so even in the most joyous moments on this album… There’s some straight-up rip-your-guts-out sad [songs], but I didn’t wanna make that the whole thing.”

Sivan’s third album and “Rush” follow his appearance in The Weeknd and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson’s The Idol, for which he shared a cover of George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord.”

