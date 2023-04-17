The Weeknd’s ‘The Idol’ To Hit HBO Max On June 4

The Weeknd - Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation

HBO has revealed the release date for The Idol, the new series from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and The Weeknd (AKA Abel Tesfaye). The show, which also stars Lily-Rose Depp, will land on HBO Max on June 4.

Along with the premiere date news comes another teaser for the series, in which rising pop star Jocelyn (Depp) gets entangled with a shady nightclub owner named Tedros (The Weeknd) who may or may not also be a cult leader. Watch the clip below.

Last week, it was announced that The Idol is set to premiere at the forthcoming edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The show has been in the works for quite some time, as teaser clips from HBO first began emerging in July of 2022. The series is based around a nightclub promoter with an unbecoming past, played by The Weeknd AKA Abel Tesfaye, and a young singer trying her hardest to break into the music industry (Lily-Rose Depp). The series will screen Out of Competition at Cannes, which takes place May 16-27.

Tesfaye has been stealing the spotlight lately. Last week, he stirred up rumors by Tweeting a desert emoji and a question mark followed by a Tweet with the caption, “where will you find me ?” He performed with super producer Metro Boomin at Coachella this past weekend.

Last month, Tesfaye was named “statistically” the most popular musician in the world, according to the Guinness World Records. The organization has bestowed the new title on the pop icon thanks to two recent records that he broke.

The records that have helped the star earn the title both relate to his monthly listeners on Spotify. In January, The Weeknd became the first artist ever to surpass 96 million monthly listeners on the platform. Just over a month later, he smashed that record once again, becoming the first musician to score more than 100 million monthly listeners on the streaming service.

