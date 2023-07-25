Troye Sivan Talks ‘Rush’ And Upcoming New Album: ‘You Can 100 Percent Party To It’

Troye Sivan – Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Troye Sivan has spoken about his latest single, “Rush,” and shared more about his upcoming third album, Something To Give Each Other, in a new interview.

The Australian star released the track, which is the first to be taken from the upcoming record, earlier this month.

“I knew that I had something that I really wanted to listen to with my friends – I always love the music that I make, but it’s hard to read how other people are gonna react,” he explained to Apple Music 1’s Travis Mills about making the song. “I remember I went away with my sister and her friends, and we were all having such a good time; it was such a good vibe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My sister was like, ‘Can you play them that song?’ I’d just done it and I was kind of embarrassed but everyone was drunk enough where I was like, ‘This is gonna be fun,’ and I played it, and I think that was when I was like, ‘I feel like this pops off’ because everyone stood up and they were singing the song by the end. I wanted to slap people in the face with the new single and do something so bold and big and brash, and this felt like that to me. I’m just happy that people are seemingly into it, but you can’t ever predict it.”

Troye Sivan: Making "Rush", Music Videos & Pop Stardom | Apple Music

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Sivan continued to explain that the song had initially started after he put out a call for tracks on his Instagram, which saw his emails and DMs flooded with responses. “We were near the end of the album, and I didn’t have the unapologetic club song, and I knew that was so important to the identity of the album,” he said.

“There was some really, really good stuff – some amazing stuff sent my way. [‘Rush’] actually came from a friend though – someone that I really know in real life.”

After explaining that this friend was managing another friend who’d made the track, he recalled pressing play it when he’d just woken up. “From the first second it starts, you hear that chant, and I was like, ‘Oh damn,’” he said. “The chant was there, and then I went into the studio, I think it was that day, and I wrote the verses and the pre-chorus and everything like that around it. It was so easy, it just came super easily. I had no idea that posting on my Instagram would be the same way we’d get the first single.”

Asked if “Rush” is a good indicator of what to expect from Something To Give Each Other, the star said: “I think ‘Rush’ is maybe the most turbo. It’s going 100 percent. The rest of the album has moments of that, for sure, but the thing that was really important to me was, yeah, I’m in a phase of having a lot of fun, but at the same time, I think a lot about everything, and so I wanted to make sure that there were layers and vulnerability in it still. But you can 100 percent party to the album, for sure.”

Something To Give Each Other will be released on October 13 via Capitol Records and will form a celebration of “sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love, and friendship.” It was written by Sivan alongside Oscar Görres (Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Sam Smith), Ian Kirkpatrick (Dua Lipa, Britney Spears), Leland (Selena Gomez, Ava Max), and Styalz Fuego (Khalid, Imagine Dragons). It will be released on vinyl, CD, digital and cassette formats alongside exclusive merchandise and fan packs and can be pre-ordered here.

Buy or stream “Rush.”