TWICE Reveal Details Of Fifth World Tour, ‘Ready To Be’

TWICE – Photo: Courtesy of Live Nation

TWICE has revealed details of its upcoming fifth world tour, Ready To Be, which will kick off in Seoul in April.

The trek will see the JYP Entertainment girl group visit Korea, Australia, Japan, Canada, and the US. It will also become the first female K-pop group to headline MLB and NFL stadiums with shows at East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium, Dallas’ Globe Life Field, Atlanta’s Truist Park, and Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

The Ready To Be tour follows TWICE becoming the first female K-pop group to ever headline a US stadium. Last year, it held two sold-out shows at the BMO Stadium (formerly known as Banc Of California Stadium) in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the US run of dates can be purchased through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan platform. Fans can register for the onsale here through 10pm ET on March 8. Any additional tickets remaining will then be made available in a general onsale at a later date. Fans seeking tickets for international shows are advised to visit their local event pages.

Ahead of the tour, TWICE will return with its 12th mini album, also titled Ready To Be, on March 10. The record was recently preceded by the group’s latest English-language track, “Moonlight Sunrise.” The single earned TWICE its highest placements on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart (No.3) and Spotify’s US chart (No.39), and Global chart (No.60).

View TWICE’s North American tour itinerary below and full dates here.

Jun 10 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Jun 13 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Jun 16 – Seattle, WA – Tacoma Dome

Jun 21 – Dallas, TX – Globe Life Field

Jun 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Jun 28 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Jul 2 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Jul 6 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Jul 9 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park