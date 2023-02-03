TWICE Unveils Title And Release Date For New Mini-Album

TWICE - Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

After returning last month with their English pre-release single “Moonlight Sunrise,” TWICE has unveiled details of its forthcoming 12th mini-album due out in March.

The group’s new mini-album arriving in March is titled READY TO BE, and will follow last year’s Between 1&2 mini-album. The tracklist is yet to be revealed.

Last year, TWICE ended a phenomenal year by earning the title of the most streamed female K-pop group on Spotify in the US. The nine-member group racked up nearly 300 million streams on the platform last year alone, bringing its cumulative number to over 5.5 billion streams at the end of the year.

The achievement followed the group releasing its 11th mini-album Between 1&2, which entered the Billboard 200 chart at No.3. The record also holds the biggest pure sales week for an album by a female K-Pop act in the U.S. With an impressive 100,000 total units sold in the U.S. alone in its first week, the release extended TWICE’s record for the most top 10 debuts on the chart among all K-Pop female acts. The group also played their biggest US shows to date with two special encore dates at LA’s Banc Of California Stadium.

Outside of the group’s activities, eldest member Nayeon also made history. In the summer, she made her solo debut with the EP IM NAYEON, which landed in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 Album Chart. The feat made her the first K-pop soloist to ever debut in the Top 10.

Earlier this month, the group shared the single “Moonlight Sunrise.” The infectious new song is the JYP Entertainment girl group’s second original English language track, coming after 2021 hit single “The Feels.”

“Moonlight sunrise/Baby, come be my starlight,” the K-pop titans ask in the chorus. “Moonlight sunrise/Oh baby, just to make you stay/Moonlight sunrise/Baby, let’s do it all night/Moonlight sunrise, I guarantee I gotcha.”

