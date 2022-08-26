TWICE Make Bold Return With ‘Between 1&2’

TWICE – Photo: Courtesy of JYP Entertainment/YouTube

TWICE have released their latest mini-album, Between 1&2, and shared a futuristic video for its lead single, “Talk That Talk.”

The acclaimed K-pop girl group is the band’s first Korean release of the year, although in July, they shared the Japanese album Celebrate.

Between 1&2 features multiple writing credits for TWICE’s members, with Chaeyoung penning the lyrics for “Basics,” Jihyo tackling “Trouble,” and Dahyun credited on both “Gone” and “When We Were Kids.” The record also features a new English-language song in “Queen Of Hearts.”

A video for “Talk That Talk” finds the artists experimenting with a variety of futuristic technology and delivering a series of refreshing and powerful dance moves.

TWICE "Talk that Talk" M/V

Today (August 26) also sees TWICE become the first K-pop girl group to appear on the cover of NME. In the feature, the members spoke about renewing their contracts with JYP Entertainment and their growing input in their music. “In the beginning, a lot of the stuff that we sang was given to us, made by someone else,” Dahyun told the publication. “As we released more albums, our involvement got bigger and bigger.”

Earlier this year, the eight-member group also wrapped up their latest tour, TWICE 4th World Tour III. The run of dates saw them perform in South Korea, Japan, and the United States. Two encore dates were added to the tour, which saw TWICE headline their first stadium shows at the Banc Of California Stadium in Los Angeles in May.

Meanwhile, the group’s eldest member Nayeon shared her debut solo EP IM NAYEON in June. The release saw the singer become the first K-pop soloist to hit the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, with the record peaking at No.7.

