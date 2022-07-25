TWICE Share Tracklist For Upcoming Mini-Album ‘Between 1&2’

TWICE Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

TWICE have announced the tracklist for their upcoming new mini-album, Between 1&2.

The iconic K-pop girl group will return with their 11th mini-album on August 26, via JYP Entertainment and Republic Records.

Between 1&2 will be led by the single “Talk That Talk,” while it will also contain six fourth songs, including “Trouble,” “Queen Of Hearts,” and “When We Were Kids.” Collaborators to the songwriting and production process on the new record include BTS collaborator Slow Rabbit, British songwriting and production duo LDN Noise, Canadian duo Banx & Ranx, and more.

Pre-orders for the new release will begin at 1pm KST/midnight EST on July 26 – exactly one month before Between 1&2 is available worldwide.

Between 1&2 is TWICE’s first release since last year’s Formula Of Love: O+T=<3 full-length album and is their first mini-album since June 2021’s Taste Of Love. The former record gave the JYP Entertainment girl group their highest position on the Billboard 200 chart yet, landing at No.3.

Recently, the eight-member group also wrapped up their latest tour, TWICE 4th World Tour III. The run of dates saw them perform in South Korea, Japan and the United States. Two encore dates were added to the tour, which saw TWICE headline their first stadium shows at the Banc Of California Stadium in Los Angeles in May.

Meanwhile, TWICE’s eldest member Nayeon shared her debut solo EP IM NAYEON in June. The release saw the singer become the first K-pop soloist to hit the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, with the record peaking at No.7.

Earlier today (July 25), JYP Entertainment and Republic Records announced the launch of a new competition series called A2K, which will put together the next global girl group. Auditions will be held across the US in September, with selected candidates put through a boot camp in LA and entering the K-pop training system in Korea.

Buy or stream Formula of Love: O+T=<3.

Between 1&2 tracklist:

1. Talk That Talk

2. Queen Of Hearts

3. Basics

4. Trouble

5. Brave

6. Gone

7. When We Were Kids