Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, And TWICE To Be Honored At 2023 Billboard Women In Music Awards

Lana Del Rey – Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Variety

Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, and TWICE are among the honorees at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music Awards.

The annual celebratory event will return on March 1 and will be held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. Emmy-winning writer and actor Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) will host the ceremony.

Among those set to be recognized at the event are Del Rey, who will receive the Visionary Award, Kim Petras, who will collect the Chartbreaker Award, and K-pop powerhouse girl group TWICE, who will be given the Breakthrough Award. Hotly-tipped rapper Doechii will also receive the Rising Star Award presented by Honda.

Performances, further award-winners – including the recipient of the grand prize, 2023’s Woman Of The Year – and details of a livestream of the event are set to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Billboard’s Editorial Director Hannah Karp said: “We’re thrilled to recognize these groundbreaking artists across genres and generations who are defining today’s sound – and paving the way for tomorrow’s women in music. With the inspiring Quinta Brunson as our host, this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards is going to be an incredible night.”

Tickets for the 2023 Women In Music Awards will go on sale on Friday (February 3) at 1pm ET. A pre-sale will be accessible for American Express card members from today (January 31), and tickets will be available to purchase here.

Meanwhile, Del Rey is set to return with her new album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, on March 24. The record – her ninth overall – will feature collaborations with Father John Misty, Bleachers, Tommy Genesis, and Jon Batiste.

The record was announced in December, with the singer and songwriter sharing a typewritten letter on her Instagram account. “What can I say! I’m so grateful to be present and feeling effervescent today,” she wrote. “With a mind full of violets and a forehead warmed by the sun as I pray in the garden. Thank you friends who helped me make this record.

“The music is for fun and for you and for me and not always free unless you’re streaming ha – but spirited with the best of intentions!”

For more information, visit the official Billboard Women In Music Awards website.