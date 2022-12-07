Lana Del Rey Announces New Album ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’

Lana Del Rey - Photo: Neil Krug

Lana Del Rey has announced her highly anticipated ninth studio album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd which follows the recent success of previous albums Blue Banisters and Chemtrails Over The Country Club, which were released last year to critical acclaim.

Due for release on March 10, 2023, the pre-order for Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is now live, with CD, cassette, and various exclusive vinyl formats available at select retailers and at Lana Del Rey’s official website.

Lana Del Rey - Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd (Audio)

Alongside announcement of the new album and on sale pre-order, Lana has released the title track “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” written by Lana Del Rey and Mike Hermosa and produced by Lana Del Rey, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, and Zach Dawes. The new track is accompanied by a visualizer.

Earlier this year, New York University’s Clive Davis Institute introduced a course on Lana Del Rey for the fall semester. Taught by journalist and author Kathy Iandoli, the two-credit course, “Topics in Recorded Music: Lana Del Rey” began on October 20 and runs through tomorrow, December 8.

The course description, provided by Variety, reads: “Over the course of eight critically-acclaimed albums, the six-time Grammy nominated artist has introduced a sad core, melancholic, and baroque version of dream pop that in turn helped shift and reinvent the sound (and mood) of mainstream music beyond the 2010s. Through her arresting visuals and her thematic attention to mental health and tales of toxic, damaged love, Del Rey provided a new platform for artists of all genders to create “anti-pop” works of substance that could live in a mainstream once categorized as bubblegum.”

The month before, the singer’s longtime manager Ben Mawson took to Instagram to tease that her forthcoming record is “nearing completion.” It has now been confirmed that the project Mawson alluded to is Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

