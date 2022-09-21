A Course On Lana Del Rey Is Now Offered At NYU

Lana Del Rey - Photo: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

New York University’s Clive Davis Institute has introduced a course on Lana Del Rey for this fall semester. Taught by journalist and author Kathy Iandoli, the two-credit course, “Topics in Recorded Music: Lana Del Rey” runs from October 20 to December 8.

The course description, provided by Variety, reads: “Over the course of eight critically-acclaimed albums, the six-time Grammy nominated artist has introduced a sad core, melancholic, and baroque version of dream pop that in turn helped shift and reinvent the sound (and mood) of mainstream music beyond the 2010s. Through her arresting visuals and her thematic attention to mental health and tales of toxic, damaged love, Del Rey provided a new platform for artists of all genders to create “anti-pop” works of substance that could live in a mainstream once categorized as bubblegum. “

Speaking with Variety, the course’s instructor Iandoli says, “In so many ways, I feel like Lana Del Rey is both a blueprint and a cautionary tale, a complicated pop star who resonates so much with her fans, not because of how she makes them feel about her, but rather how she makes them feel about themselves. She has changed the parameters of baroque pop and now more specifically “sad girl pop” through her music, by expanding the subject matter which at times is controversial and challenging. There are so many pieces in this mosaic that we have now come to know as Lana Del Rey, and this course examines every dimension of it.”

Last month, it was reported that Lana’s forthcoming ninth studio album is one step closer to gracing the ears of millions. The singer’s longtime manager Ben Mawson took to Instagram to tease the record, writing: “New album nearing completion.” The album will serve as a follow up to Blue Banisters and Chemtrails Over The Country Club, Del Rey’s seventh and eighth albums released months apart from each other last year.

