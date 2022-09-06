TWICE Sets New Record On Billboard 200 For K-Pop Girl Groups

TWICE – Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/JYP Entertainment

Acclaimed K-pop act TWICE have set a new record on the Billboard 200 for K-pop girl groups with their latest release, Between 1&2.

The new mini-album, which was released last month (August 26), charted at No.3 on the album chart – the group’s joint highest placing alongside 2021 album Formula Of Love: O+T=<3.

According to Billboard, Between 1&2 sold 100,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 94,000 of that number coming from album sales. Both figures are a new record for K-pop girl groups. TWICE have also become the only female K-pop act to score two Top Three albums in the US and the only female K-pop act to enter the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 three times.

With five entries on the US album chart in total, TWICE have also added to their record as the female K-pop act with the most albums that have made it into the chart.

Between 1&2 marks TWICE’s first Korean-language release of 2022, although in July, they shared the Japanese album Celebrate. Before the new mini-album, the group last shared new music with Formula Of Love: O+T=<3.

Earlier this year, the eight-member group also wrapped up their latest tour, TWICE 4th World Tour III. The run of dates saw them perform in South Korea, Japan, and the United States. Two encore dates were added to the tour, which saw TWICE headline their first stadium shows at the Banc Of California Stadium in Los Angeles in May.

Meanwhile, the group’s eldest member Nayeon shared her debut solo EP IM NAYEON in June. The release saw the singer become the first K-pop soloist to hit the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, with the record peaking at No.7.

