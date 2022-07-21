U2, Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, And More Among 2022 Kennedy Center Honorees

U2 - Photo: Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

U2, Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, George Clooney and Cuban-born composer, conductor, and educator Tania León are the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors recipients.

The 45th edition of the prestigious awards, presented for lifetime artistic achievements, will be held on Sunday, December 4 on the Opera House stage at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The Honors Gala will be recorded for broadcast on CBS at a later date as a two-hour prime-time special and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Two months ago, Bono celebrated his 62nd birthday by announcing a new memoir, Surrender. Set for a November 1 publication date via Alfred A. Knopf, the book will cover everything from his childhood in Dublin, to finding success in a world famous rock band, to his dedication as an activist for a variety of causes. The book will also highlight moments with Bono’s family, friends, and faith that have sustained, challenged, and shaped him.

Available for preorder, Surrender features the subtitle “40 Songs, One Story,” which serves as a nod to the 40 chapters in the book, each named after a U2 song. In addition, Bono created 40 drawings for his memoir. Some of his art pieces are included in a newly-released animated video, where he narrates an excerpt from the book’s “Out of Control” chapter, about writing the band’s first single on his eighteenth birthday.

“When I started to write this book, I was hoping to draw in detail what I’d previously only sketched in songs,” Bono shared in a statement. “The people, places, and possibilities in my life. Surrender is a word freighted with meaning for me. Growing up in Ireland in the seventies with my fists up (musically speaking), it was not a natural concept. A word I only circled until I gathered my thoughts for the book. I am still grappling with this most humbling of commands. In the band, in my marriage, in my faith, in my life as an activist. Surrender is the story of one pilgrim’s lack of progress…With a fair amount of fun along the way.”

