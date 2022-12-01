Watch Trailer For Paramount’s ‘A Nashville Country Christmas,’ Starring Tanya Tucker

Tanya Tucker in 'A Nashville Country Christmas.' Photo: Paramount Network

Paramount Networks has shared the official trailer for A Nashville Country Christmas, the new film drama starring Tanya Tucker, Ana Ortiz, Olivia Sanabia, and the Academy Award-winning Keith Carradine.

The film, directed by Ashley Williams, will premiere on December 12 at 8pm ET/PT on Paramount Network, with a simulcast on CMT, and an additional encore presentation on Christmas Day at 11AM ET/PT on CMT. The synopsis describes Tucker’s character and the storyline thus: “Overwhelmed by her high-powered agent, a bombastic Hollywood director, and a totally tricked-out, off-base holiday spectacular, a country music superstar bolts from her outrageous lifestyle, seeking a haven at her grandma’s Tennessee farm.

Official Trailer: A Nashville Country Christmas

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“Rather than refuge, she finds romance when she reconnects with her handsome ex, a return to her musical roots, and an unexpected family when she discovers three clever kids who’ve outsmarted the foster care system are living at the family homestead at Christmas.”

Production companies for the film are MTV Entertainment Studios, Principle Productions, Off Camera Entertainment, and Synthetic Cinema International. Executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios are Trevor Rose, Leslie Fram, Amal Baggar, Andrew Lutin, and Donny Hugo Herran, with Andrew Gernhard and Dustin Rikert as producers. Tucker herself is an executive producer along with Stephanie Slack, Margret Huddleston, Kristofer McNeeley, and Ali Spuck, and the writers are Spuck and Casie Tabanou.

Tucker says of her participation in the production, which represents her first starring role in a movie: “It’s amazing that after 50 years in this business, I get to see my dreams become reality! And being part of A Nashville Country Christmas is definitely one of them. I’ve always wanted to do more acting, and it was a gift from the good Lord when this role came along. I can’t wait for everyone to enjoy the movie this season.”

The film follows the recent theatrical premiere of the Sony Pictures Classics documentary The Return Of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile, which captures the pairing of the two artists for Tucker’s comeback album While I’m Livin’, and its progression to double Grammy-winning glory. The end title song from that film, “Ready As I’ll Never Be” is now available to stream and download on Fantasy Records via Concord.

