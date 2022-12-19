ADVERTISEMENT
SIGN UP

World Premiere Of ‘Willie Nelson And Family’ Set For 2023 Sundance Festival

The film includes interviews with Nelson, his friends and family members, as well as access to his personal archives.

Published on

Willie Nelson - Photo: Gary Miller/Getty Images for Shock Ink
Willie Nelson - Photo: Gary Miller/Getty Images for Shock Ink

The world premiere of the authorized new film about one of country music’s most enduring heroes, Willie Nelson and Family, will take place at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in the new year.

Shop the best of Willie Nelson’s discography.

The film, which is presented in five parts, has been directed by award-winning filmmakers Thom Zimny and Oren Moverman. Featuring Nelson’s own contributions, it charts the many ups and downs of his epic life and career. It also includes interviews with friends and family members, as well as access to his personal archives.

Sundance 2023 will take place from January 19–29 in Park City, Salt Lake City and the Sundance Resort. The Nelson screening will be staged in conjunction with Blackbird Presents and Sight Unseen. The film was developed by the artist’s longtime manager Mark Rothbaum and Blackbird Presents founder & chief creative officer Keith Wortman. The executive producers of the documentary are Wortman, Rothbaum, Annie Nelson, Julia Lebedev, Eddie Vaisman, Leonid Lebedev, Sean Stuart and Mark Ankner.

The project was announced in the summer of last year, when Rothbaum and Wortman remarked: “Telling Willie’s story has been a lifelong dream of ours, and we feel privileged to realize this dream with Thom, Oren, and Sight Unseen. Words like ‘honored,’ ‘excited,’ and “humbled’ don’t come close to describing the way we feel about being entrusted with telling Willie’s story.

“And what a story it is! We are celebrating the music, the career, the long road, the family, friends, and history,” the pair continued. “But, more than anything, we are piecing together a narrative — one never before seen in its entirety — about an extraordinary man with a unique ability to bring people together; folks of all races, orientations, genders, political ideologies, and musical leanings. These days, we sure could use the healing powers of Willie Nelson.”

Listen to uDiscover Music’s Outlaw & Disorder: Country Rebels playlist.

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular
The Weeknd – Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
The Weeknd, Mary J. Blige, And Timbaland: Currently Trending Songs
Public Enemy Political Hip-Hop
Fight The Power: The Politics Of Hip-Hop
Dru Hill
Best Dru Hill Songs: 15 R&B Classics, Standards, and Deep Cuts
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
Christmas 2022 Hub
Christmas 2022

Check out gift guides, playlists, videos, features and more!
Click Here
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top