Years And Years, The Human League To Headline Standon Calling 2023

Years & Years

Years & Years, The Human League, Bloc Party and Self Esteem will all be headlining Standon Calling 2023.

The Hertfordshire festival will be returning for its 17th year from July 20-23 and today announced the first batch of artists who are set to take to the stage. Anastacia, Confidence Man, Dylan, Squid, Katy B, KT Tunstall and Melanie C will also be coming down to Stanton Lordship, among others, with 80 more acts still to be announced. You can see the full lineup so far below.

Weekend camping tickets are already on sale. Day tickets will go on sale in spring 2023. Visit the event’s official website for further information about Standon Calling 2023.

This year’s Standon Calling was headlined by Primal Scream, Anne-Marie and Loyle Carner.

The festival’s mission statement says: “Across four fun-filled days you’ll hear music from the acts you love and the very best in emerging talent. Savor incredible food, dance until the early hours, enjoy an abundance of family activities, lounge by the pool, luxuriate in a hot tub, relax with a massage, take in top comedy, be inspired by a talk, or learn something new at a workshop. Plus, prepare to be charmed by the annual Dog Show, show off your creative flair in a bid to win the coveted best fancy dress prize, and much, much more.”

Elsewhere, Years & Years will also be headlining 2023’s Mighty Hoopla Festival in London’s Brockwell Park next June alongside Kelly Rowland.

Elsewhere, Self Esteem announced earlier this week that she would be partnering with the charity Solace, which supports women and children experiencing domestic abuse and sexual violence, for their Christmas appeal. In a new advert, she sings a reimagined version of ’12 Days of Christmas’ and in a voiceover at its conclusion, reveals that it takes on average seven years for a woman to leave an abusive relationship.

Bloc Party will be supporting Paramore on tour throughout 2023, opening in both their UK and Ireland and North American dates. Frontman Kele Okereke also recently announced his sixth solo album, The Flames Pt. 2, which is due for release on March 24 and features new single “Vandal.” His most recent album with Bloc Party, Alpha Games came out earlier this year.

