YG Entertainment Introduces New Girl Group BABYMONSTER

BABYMONSTER - Photo: YouTube/YG Entertainment

YG Entertainment has shared the Next Movement video revealing their upcoming girl group BABYMONSTER. Before the New Year, YG Entertainment teased the launch of a new girl group, and on New Year’s Day the agency revealed that the seven-piece group is called BABYMONSTER.

The Next Movement video shared by YG Entertainment shows the group rehearsing, and features appearances from WINNER, BLACKPINK, and AKMU. YG’s founder Yang Hyun Suk introduces them, saying, “You can think of them as a baby who has the YG genes.”

BABYMONSTER will mark the agency’s first new girl group in seven years, since BLACKPINK made their debut in August 2016.

It is an exciting time for the aforementioned superstar K-Pop group BLACKPINK. Last week, the band announced that their Born Pink World Tour is set to hit Australia in June. The group will arrive at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena for shows on June 10 and 11, followed by a pair of shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on June 16 and 17.

While that will surely delight BLACKPINK devotees in Australia, the news arrived alongside a statement from promoters Frontier Touring that the “originally announced Auckland show will no longer be feasible” due to “unforeseen logistical challenges.”

Earlier that, the superstars recently performed a special version of their latest single “Shut Down” in Paris on January 28 with award-winning Swedish violinist Daniel Lozakovich.

The group performed the song at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes, a charity concert organized by French first lady Brigitte Macron. The concert, which also featured performances by Pharrell Williams and Kid Cudi, among others, was also aired on television.

BLACKPINK’s “Shut Down” performance began with an orchestra performing Paganini’s violin concerto “La Campanella,” which the song notoriously samples. The girl group later appeared on stage with Lozakovich, who played the iconic classical melody while they perform.

Visit BABYMONSTER’s official YouTube page for more exclusive content.