YG Returns With New Album ‘I Got Issues’

YG - Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

Multi-platinum West Coast rap superstar YG has unveiled his sixth studio album, I GOT ISSUES, via Def Jam Recordings. Alongside the highly personal new album, YG shared the visual for his song “I Dance.”

The highly anticipated new album includes features from hip-hop heavyweights such as J. Cole, Post Malone, Nas, Roddy Rich and more. The album is available on all digital platforms as well as a special signed CD offering.

YG shared a number of pre-release singles before the album’s arrival, the most recent of which was “Maniac,” which features Hit-Boy. On the single, YG showcases his signature wit while shrugging off the competition, rapping, “Whole lotta millions, so what? I got my plaques right/ I can tell you n____s ain’t eatin’, get your shmack right.”

He also shared singles “Alone,” the J Cole and Moneybagg Yo-featuring “Scared Money,” and “Run” featuring Tyga, 21 Savage, and BIA. The album will also feature “Toxic,” which the star performed for A COLORS Studios. In the COLORS video, YG wears a signature red bandana-laced outfit as he spits against a magenta backdrop. Rocking futuristic shades, the LA-based rapper brings his signature cool to the stripped-down performance.

He showed off his clever bars on the song, spitting: “I know what she want, she want what’s inside my jeans/ She want my heart with the lock, she wanna throw away the key.”

I Got Issues follows YG’s critically acclaimed 2020 album, My Life 4Hunnid, which was accompanied by an instantly iconic video for the bouncy opening track “Jealous.” The visuals were released weeks before the 2020 US election and offered a scathing parody of the then-President Donald Trump.

My Life 4Hunnid received praise from the media upon its release, with The Los Angeles Times writing: “In his music, YG speaks to the immediate, hour-to-hour rage and vulnerability of Black life as protests churn and police kill and terrorize with seeming impunity. It’s fitting that My Life 4Hunnid is his darkest and most wounded album for Def Jam yet, one where the memories of his murdered friend [Nipsey] Hussle and fears of rampaging police are stalked by worries that, on the eve of the 2020 election, the country might not have what it takes to fix it all.”

