YG Drops ‘Maniac’ With Hit-Boy, Shares Tracklist For New Album ‘I Got Issues’

YG - Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

YG has recruited super producer Hit-Boy for a new single and video, “Maniac,” which will be featured on the LA rapper’s wildly anticipated new album I Got Issues. The album is set to arrive on September 30.

On the new single, YG showcases his signature wit while shrugging off the competition, rapping, “Whole lotta millions, so what? I got my plaques right/ I can tell you n____s ain’t eatin’, get your shmack right.”

YG announced the release of I Got Issues earlier this month (September 1), confirming it will be available on all digital platforms as well as a special physical CD offering.

YG has already revealed singles “Alone,” the J Cole and Moneybagg Yo-featuring “Scared Money,” and “Run” featuring Tyga, 21 Savage, and BIA. The album will also feature “Toxic,” which the star recently performed for A COLORS Studios. In the COLORS video, YG wears a signature red bandana-laced outfit as he spits against a magenta backdrop. Rocking futuristic shades, the LA-based rapper brings his signature cool to the stripped-down performance.

He showed off his clever bars on the song, spitting: “I know what she want, she want what’s inside my jeans/ She want my heart with the lock, she wanna throw away the key.”

I Got Issues follows YG’s critically acclaimed 2020 album, My Life 4Hunnid, which was accompanied by an instantly iconic video for the bouncy opening track “Jealous.” The visuals were released weeks before the 2020 US election and offered a scathing parody of the then-President Donald Trump.

My Life 4Hunnid received praise from the media upon its release, with The Los Angeles Times writing: “In his music, YG speaks to the immediate, hour-to-hour rage and vulnerability of Black life as protests churn and police kill and terrorize with seeming impunity. It’s fitting that My Life 4Hunnid is his darkest and most wounded album for Def Jam yet, one where the memories of his murdered friend [Nipsey] Hussle and fears of rampaging police are stalked by worries that, on the eve of the 2020 election, the country might not have what it takes to fix it all.”

Pre-order I Got Issues.

I Got Issues Tracklist:

1. Issues

2. Baby Momma

3. Toxic

4. Maniac

5. How to Rob a Rapper ft. Mozzy & D3szn

6. I Dance ft. Cuco & Duki

7. Scared Money ft. J. Cole & Moneybagg Yo

8. Go Dumb ft. H.E.R.

9. No Love

10. Sober ft. Roddy Ricch & Post Malone

11. Drink to This

12. No Weapon ft. Nas

13. Alone

14. Killa Cali