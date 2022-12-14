Young Franco Recruits 1300 For Remix Of ‘Get Your Money’

Young Franco, ‘Get Your Money (1300 Remix)’ - Photo: Courtesy of Astralwerks

Young Franco is expanding his ever-growing creative enterprise, tapping trailblazing Korean-Australian rap group 1300 to remix his fan-adored single “Get Your Money,” which features Theophilus London.

While the track is already jam packed with energy, confidence, and swagger, 1300 are taking the party to a whole new level as they trade bars and verses over the 70s inspired beat.

Young Franco - Get Your Money (feat. Theophilus London) [1300 Remix]

“Get Your Money” showcases a distinct musicality presented through Young Franco’s production. The track’s rhythmic section perfectly sets the tone with live drums combining with an effortlessly funky slap bass line. Melodically, a tapped keyboard and sliding string sections act as nods to the great and playful era of 70s disco. 1300 combines with London in stellar fashion, matching his chant-like bars, glossing flows, and MC style contribution to the track.

Young Franco is well and truly establishing himself as one of Australia’s most in-demand producers. His discography is sitting on over 135 million streams across all singles to date, with over one million monthly listeners on Spotify. Over the past two years he’s soundtracked the new-look Australian Football League, and has received global syncs for brands including Apple, Starbucks, Topshop, and Kia. Currently, he’s touring the United States and has locked in massive festival slots at Lollapalooza, Falls Festival, Spilt Milk, and Lost Paradise.

1300 are a trailblazing Korean-Australian rap group, redefining the limits of what it means to be Australian based artists. Since the release of their debut mixtape, Foreign Language in April, they have been nominated for the Australian Music Prize, and more recently for FBi Radio SMAC Awards for Record of the Year (Foreign Language) and Best Video for their track “Oldboy.” 1300 were also the most played artist on Triple J Unearthed this year. They’ll soon be taking the stage with highly anticipated appearances across Falls Festival, Spilt Milk, Lost Paradise, and Dream Machine Bali.

Buy or stream “Get Your Money (1300 Remix).”