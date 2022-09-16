Young Franco Recruits Theophilus London For ‘Get Your Money’

Young Franco - Photo: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Young Franco has tapped Trinidad and Tobago-born rapper and singer Theophilus London for the new single “Get Your Money.” The track is out now via Astralwerks.

After delving deeply into hip-hop across his previous few singles, “Get Your Money” channels textures that Franco became established for: funk and disco.

Young Franco - Get Your Money (feat. Theophilus London)

“Get Your Money” showcases a distinct musicality presented through his production. The track’s rhythmic section smoothly sets the tone with live drums combining perfectly with a slap bass line. Melodically, it includes a tapped keyboard and its sliding string sections act as nods to the great era of 70s disco.

The final piece of the puzzle is Theophilus London’s energy fueled vocal delivery. He uses a range of tones and flows to gloss over the beat, serving swagger and confidence across its hook, verses, and breaks. Rather than a traditional vocal feature, he acts almost as a hype man, chanting the track’s hook and interacting directly with the audience. London spits, “Franco bounce the beat and get the party going up to the morning.”

Young Franco’s past two years have been his biggest yet. He’s currently sitting on over 135 million streams to date and boasts over a million monthly listeners on Spotify. In that period of time, he soundtracked the new-look Australian Football League and has received global syncs for brands including Apple, Starbucks, Topshop, and Kia. Currently, he’s touring the United States and has locked in festival slots at Lollapalooza, Falls Festival, Spilt Milk, Lost Paradise.

Theophilus London joins an elite alumni of collaborations and remixes from Young Franco, adding himself to a list that includes Denzel Curry, Glass Animals, Jay Prince, Tkay Maidza, and more.

London has also had a storied career. He emerged in 2011 and became truly established in 2014 with his sophomore record Vibes. Since then he has worked with legendary artists including Tame Impala, Kanye West, Giggs, Raekwon, and more to become one of the most unique and inspiring names in contemporary, left field hip-hop. “Get Your Money” follows Young Franco’s Pharrell-inspired Single “Like That.”

Buy or stream “Get Your Money.”