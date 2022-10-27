‘The Older I Get’: When Alan Jackson Returned Revitalised
The track was released to coincide with Jackson’s October 2017 induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
“The older I get,” mused Alan Jackson, “The more I think/You only get a minute, better live while you’re in it/’Cause it’s gone in a blink.” Wise words, even if the multi-million-selling country music hero had only just turned 59. “And if they found a fountain of youth,” he goes on, “I wouldn’t drink a drop and that’s the truth/Funny how it feels I’m just getting to my best years yet.”
The lyrics are on his track “The Older I Get,” released on October 20, 2017 and timed to mark his induction two days later into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The reflective sentiments could be autobiographical, and while the charmingly traditional new song was written by Adam Wright, Hailey Whitters and Sarah Allison Turner, it was Jackson who suggested a little lyrical uplift.
“This song reflects a lot of how I feel these days,” said Jackson. “It’s a good song. I really liked it, but the message was a little different when I first heard it. I thought maybe it could be a little more positive about being older and wiser and more content, so they rewrote a few things, and this is how it ended up.”
“The Older I Get” was the first taste of what would eventually be Jackson’s next album, 2021’s Where Have You Gone. That was the follow-up to 2015’s Angels and Alcohol, which featured the lead song, “Jim and Jack and Hank.” This was one of the seven songs Jackson wrote himself for the ten-track, Keith Stegall-produced set. Ahead of that, Jackson had released his first bluegrass set, 2013’s The Bluegrass Album, which included his own composition “Blue Ridge Mountain Song.”
“The Older I Get,” and the induction into country’s hallowed inner circle, were the latest chapters in an incredible career, in which the native of Newman, Georgia has amassed estimated worldwide sales of 80 million records. His 15 Country Music Association Awards include three for the genre’s most prestigious title, Entertainer of the Year, in 1995, 2002 and 2003, and his catalogue of hits includes such absolute staples of the format as “Don’t Rock The Jukebox,” “Gone Country,” and “Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning).”
Once Jackson hit his stride with his subtly updated brand of country tradition, there was no stopping him. His first substantial hit, 1990’s “Here In The Real World,” and the following year he scored three straight No. 1s, with ”I’d Love You All Over Again,” the aforementioned “Don’t Rock The Jukebox” and “Someday.”
Those No. 1s continued all the way through the 1990s and 2000s, and in more recent years, Jackson topped the charts as a featured artist with the Zac Brown Band, on 2010’s “As She’s Walking Away.” He was one of the featured legends collectively called Artists of Then, Now & Forever on 2016”s “Forever Country,” created to mark the 50th anniversary of the CMA Awards. He performed at the 51st awards show in November 2017, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Jackson didn’t his new Hall of Fame induction lightly, either. Honored alongside Don Schlitz and the late Jerry Reed, he told Rolling Stone Country: “Even though I’ve done a lot, I still don’t feel quite worthy, but I feel like it’s an honor to qualify for what it requires to be in here with these great people.”
Cheryle Lee Gillis
October 31, 2017 at 12:13 am
You only get better, the older you get. Waited to hear this song as I don’t trust Spotify. Wonderful as all your music is.
Maria Dobin
October 31, 2017 at 12:14 am
My husband and I always loved your music . We have been to a few shows in California. Wonderful new song .
Brenda Hewitt
October 31, 2017 at 1:34 am
Alan you are the BEST COUNTRY MUSIC artist PERIOD ..AMEN !!!!❤❤❤ TRUE COUNTRY !!!!!!
Dianne Motes
October 31, 2017 at 2:22 am
Alan you and George Strait are the best….bar none…..
Vivian Brown
October 31, 2017 at 2:44 am
Have seen you in concert 6 times I believe. Would gladly see you another 6. Love your music always.
Rod
October 31, 2017 at 3:13 am
Fantastic music lyrics & singing as always! Country music lives on! If u need any new songs please let me know!
Mary Turner
October 31, 2017 at 4:47 am
What the hell i can’t hear the songs on Facebook you posted to me in Australia. Not happy
Wayne Guindon
October 31, 2017 at 10:19 pm
Ther is a program FREE..called Hotshield. There are other similar programs that do this and you can almost always hear blocked songs on YouTube. I live in Canada and have this problem sometimes. I only run the program while listening to the song and turn t back off when I am finished because I think it slows your computer down. Good luck it is easy to use
Faye Headrick
October 31, 2017 at 12:18 pm
ONE OF THE BEST SONGS YET GREAT JOB
Joyce Sikora
October 31, 2017 at 1:08 pm
So glad that you have kept it good classic country. I have not had the privilege to see you in concert, yet. But I am looking forward to your new album. You are getting better as you get older. (I am older)
Diana Hovkin
October 31, 2017 at 2:30 pm
Absolutely love the grass roots music. Most of which i can relate to.. And like most find myself singing a long. Looking forward to new album and oneday be able to get over to US to see you on concert..fabulous.
Charlie Reeder
October 31, 2017 at 9:28 pm
I’m lovin it just lovin it ! Keep em comin Alan
Terry
November 1, 2017 at 4:56 pm
Absolutely beautiful. I live in South Africa so I am not able to see Alan in concert 🙁 But i have All the CD’s that have been on sale in South Africa.
Terry
November 5, 2017 at 1:27 pm
Great new song. Carry on the good old country sound. Allan is right up there with the late great George Jones
Sanddy
November 6, 2017 at 6:50 am
I love this song. But you always sing so beautifully. Something aboout your voice that mesmerized me. You’ve never had a bad song. That’s why your my favorite.
Teresa wood
December 8, 2017 at 7:31 am
Ive been Waiting on this song And its a beautiful song i love this song and im glad Im finally getting to listen to it your Songs are the best songs
Nick.
January 2, 2018 at 9:32 am
A great song by a great singer, But why can’t I buy it on itunes UK ?.
Scott
February 27, 2018 at 5:44 pm
What a God given talent to put out a song so true and remarkable as that … just love your music.. it’s so real and honest.. loved your concert at the mild one Arena in St. John’s Newfoundland hope to see you back soon.