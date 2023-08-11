Meet Elyanna: The Palestinian-Chilean Artist Bringing Arabic Music To The Global Stage

Elyanna - Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Elyanna may only be 21 years old, but the Palestinian-Chilean singer-songwriter is already sculpting a new space in the music industry.

Born and raised in Nazareth, Elyanna moved to California at 15 to pursue a music career. After signing to the newly minted Universal Arabic Music in 2021, she made history in 2023 as the first artist to perform a Coachella set entirely in Arabic. While her culture and upbringing heavily inspire her art, she adds an urban touch with hints of rock and punk. For both Arabic and international audiences, she seeks to create sounds no one has heard before.

Experimental new sounds

Following her Universal Arabic Music debut, the Elyanna II EP, Elyanna is gearing up for the release of her first full-length album, which she spent a year and a half writing and recording. Tuning out pressures to release new music fast, Elyanna focused on creating a project she felt represented herself as an artist.

“I am really excited, and I don’t expect for everyone to get it right away because, as I always said, good art takes time,” Elyanna shared. “But it’s an album that I’m so proud of. It’s an album that does not have any features. It’s an album that I wanted. . . . Bringing that art, and representing it in my way, in my culture, in my world was very interesting and very experimental.”

In early July, Elyanna gave listeners a first taste of what’s to come with “Mama Eh” — a shimmering single that weaves together edgy beats, Arabic lyrics, catchy chants, and celestial vocals. Explaining the meaning behind the song, Elyanna said, “In this materialistic world, what matters is pure love. And I’m telling that person that I don’t need anything from you because I’m good. I get everything together. Some designers send me purses; some designers send me this and that. But all I care about is your love.”

‘Fashion is like music’

The accompanying music video, directed by Iris Kim, brings “Mama Eh” to life with urban visuals and Elyanna’s captivating presence. In one scene, Elyanna and a group of women are seen throwing purses, necklaces, and other material goods into a flame. “I love fashion so much, but there are a lot of expenses. To make sure you are good to go, you got to spend,” Elyanna said, describing her creative vision. “So, I talk about all these things and about all the things for women. We got it together, and we are able to handle things. We’re independent, and we’re good.”

Elyanna - MAMA EH (Official Video)

To be sure, Elyanna’s unique style extends beyond her music and into her fashion choices. “Fashion is like music. I represent in my music, and I represent in the way I dress,” Elyanna said. “It’s all about taking risks, and it’s all about being out there, being yourself. And as I said, it’s not about that the outfit looks pretty. It’s not about the outfit looking unique, and you are owning it.”

When Elyanna first started releasing covers at the age of 15, she made her signature look: a bandana and hoops. Now, she’s elated to see other young Arabic girls replicating her style. She even came out with her own custom, “Elyanna hoops,” which she sings about in “Mama Eh” and can be seen wearing in the visuals.

Elyanna finds herself naturally attracted to cultural elements in her style and presentation, especially coins and Palestinian embroidery. In the “Mama Eh” music video, Elyanna and company also have evil eyes painted on the palms of their hands. “It protects you from any bad intentions from anyone, and what I meant by it is I can see now, the world,” Elyanna said. “I see it, I feel it, I envision it.” Elyanna also noted that the decision was inspired by her mom, who always reminds her of the evil eye’s protective powers.

Elyanna - Ala Bali (Official Video)

Creating a live experience

For Elyanna, every component of her artistry — from the sound to the visuals to the fashion — is connected. “When I’m in the studio, I’m thinking, ‘Oh, this would sound amazing live,’ and all the ideas start coming,” Elyanna explained. “And I would visualize my performances before I even go on stage or before I start preparing for it. So it comes very naturally to me . . . I want to put on a show, and I want people to come and watch something they’ve never seen before. I want it to feel like an experience.

Her artistic vision shines through in one of her favorite segments to perform live: “Asabk Eshq,” a mawwal during which she and her dancers powerfully wave their scarves to the accompaniment of Arabic synth. A popular genre of Arabic music, mawwal is “a very soulful song where it’s not about timing,” Elyanna explained. “It does not go on a specific time, but the music is sharp and deep, and it’s full-on Arabic.

Currently, Elyanna is preparing for her August 14 headlining concert at the El Rey Theater in Los Angeles. While initially slated to appear at The Roxy, she scaled up in venue due to high ticket demand. In addition to teasing new music on the setlist, Elyanna shared that she’s working on a new belly dance routine to bring to the stage.

Beyond putting on a show, Elyanna adores interacting with her fans face-to-face. Reflecting on some of her favorite memories, she said, “It’s meeting the people, the fans. Seeing people singing to my songs, girls DMing me, telling me, ‘You make us so proud. You make Arabic music international.’ And to me, that means the world.”

