Palestinian-Chilean Pop Star Elyanna Shares Evocative New Single ‘Mama Eh’

Following her landmark Coachella performance, rising Arab singer Elyanna returns with her lustrous new single “Mama Eh,” along with an accompanying music video, which you can check out below.

The 21-year-old Palestinian-Chilean singer made history this year as the first artist to perform a Coachella set entirely in Arabic. With her rich vocals, edgy beats, and blend of cultural influences, she invigorated the Gobi Tent with new energy and sound. An artist at the forefront of Arabic music’s global breakthrough, Elyanna has also been named one of Rolling Stone’s “Best New Rising Artists.”

MAMA EH

Dreamy and dynamic, “Mama Eh” marries Arabic verses with a universally catchy chorus. Director Iris Kim brings Elyanna’s vision to life with entrancing visuals and attention to detail, capturing the artist on the back of a motorcycle and dancing in the light of a flame. From the Arabic writing under her eye to her signature Elyanna hoops, the rising star owns her artistry fully and confidently.

“‘Mama Eh’ is such a special song to me and represents so much of who I am as an artist. Everything from the sound of Middle Eastern instruments with a fun urban touch, to the visuals of the bandana, Elyanna hoops, and a music video that really takes you deeper into the song,” Elyanna said. “It’s a song that unpacks new layers every time you listen to it, there are a lot of hidden clues, and an overall message of love and artistry using one of the most classic expressions ‘Mama Eh?’”

Elyanna was one of the first signees to Universal Arabic Music, with whom she released her second EP Elyanna 2 in 2022. Earlier this year, she surprised fans with “Sokkar,” a smooth-flowing track that has already surpassed one million streams on Spotify. In addition to Tunisian rapper Balti and Lebanese-Canadian singer Massari, Elyanna has collaborated with Lana Del Rey and her sister Chuck Grant, who styled and directed the music video for “Al Kawn Janni Maak,” respectively.

Though Elyanna has not released any details about her next project, she continues to tease new music for 2023. To celebrate the release of “Mama Eh,” she also announced a headlining show at The Roxy Theater in Los Angeles on August 14th.

Stream “Mama Eh.”