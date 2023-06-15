The Roussos Phenomenon: The Unique Vocal Presence Of Demis Roussos
The Greek superstar had career sales estimated at some 60 million records.
Demis Roussos, one of the biggest singing stars of the 1970s, had career sales estimated at some 60 million records. Roussos, was also known for his earlier work, between 1967 and 1972, as the co-founder and frontman of Greek progressive rock band Aphrodite’s Child. The group was also the early home of multi-million-selling instrumentalist Vangelis.
Demis, as he became known, was born Artemios Ventouris-Roussos in Alexandria, Egypt on June 15, 1946. He was especially popular in the UK, where his EP The Roussos Phenomenon, featuring the song “Forever and Ever,” topped the charts in the summer of 1976. As he became a fixture on television, his other hits included “Happy To Be On An Island In The Sun,” “Can’t Say How Much I Love You,” and “When Forever Has Gone.”
His Forever and Ever album reached No.2 in the UK (outsold only by the Beach Boys’ 20 Golden Greats collection) and the Happy To Be set hit No.4 there. His most recent UK album chart entry was Forever and Ever – Definitive Collection, which reached No.17 in 2002.
Prior to his solo stardom, Aphrodite’s Child won much respect for their experimental rock sound, which featured on three original albums, End Of The World in 1968, It’s Five O’Clock the following year and 1972’s 666. The final release was, and remains, especially admired in prog circles for the track “The Four Horsemen.”
Roussos recorded prolifically and in a number of languages, also including French and German. “I’m a fantastic interpreter,” he told Melody Maker confidently in 1976, as he became a star in the UK. “I’m not a creator at base. But I’m a unique and fantastic interpreter. If a good creator writes a song, I can sing it in a way, with some notes different, and make it sound more than he ever imagined it to be.” He passed away on January 25, 2015, at the age of 68.
Listen to the best of Demis Roussos on Spotify.
Dimitri Coromilas
January 26, 2015 at 3:10 pm
Rest in Peace good old friend! I wish I had seen more of you!
Ivani
January 26, 2015 at 3:22 pm
I´m very sad…Demis always the most singer in the world..
Irma Bullo
January 26, 2015 at 3:25 pm
YOU LIVE IN OUR HEARTS
Ivani Venancio
January 26, 2015 at 3:26 pm
I´m very sad..Demis always the great singer in the world…
He´ll always in my heart…
tony
January 26, 2015 at 3:34 pm
OGGI E’ SCOMPARSO LA PIU’ BELLA VOCE DEL MONDO ( DEMIS EX APHRODITES CHILD LUI ERA STATO DEFINITO IL CANTANTE DALLA VOCE MAGICA , PER ME E’ UNA GRANDE TRISTEZZA ANCHE PER TUTTI COLORO CHE AMAVANO LA MUSICA DEGLI APHRODITES INSIEME AL GRANDE VANGELIS
DIMITRIS FATSOS
January 26, 2015 at 3:36 pm
teach the angels how to sing.
Anthony O'Hara
January 26, 2015 at 3:42 pm
Rest in Peace Demis ! Remembering you in 2002 Bournemouth .
Dimitris
January 26, 2016 at 1:47 am
Hi , is there any relation between Demis and Bournemouth? I am a fan of Demis and I used to live in Bournemouth about 10 years ago.
He was a great artist !
allan stables
January 26, 2015 at 3:42 pm
so sad one of the best singers of is erra ,rest in peace demis.
amo
January 26, 2015 at 3:58 pm
Big loss for the music industry…he will be in our heart forever and ever…demis Roussos such unique singer.Am gonna miss you my brother.goodbye….r.I.p. 🙁
philippe
January 26, 2015 at 4:04 pm
Un grand homme une grande voix nous a quitté, mais il restera dans notre coeur.
Il a bercé tant de moment inoubliable .
Aphrodite
January 26, 2015 at 4:14 pm
Your songs are enduring the test of time !
Enjoy Heaven !
Alistair Barron
January 26, 2015 at 4:28 pm
Absolutely in shock one of my favourite singers of all time,God bless you Demis for leaving us all with your unique singing talents,I have performed some of your songs on Utube but not to be confused with the Master.
Alina Plońska
January 26, 2015 at 4:54 pm
Demis byłeś , jesteś i będziesz.moją największą milością…………………..
Zbyszek
January 26, 2015 at 5:07 pm
Thank You for beauty music, forever & ever.
Lucilia Fátima da Silva
January 26, 2015 at 5:16 pm
Que notícia triste, dificil acreditar. era muito novo. E a perda do idolo, inconformada.
Terence Pettigrew
January 26, 2015 at 5:31 pm
I saw Demis in concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Phenominal voice. Unique. God bless him.
francisco carvalho
January 26, 2015 at 5:40 pm
DEMIS ROUSSOS,E para mim inesquecivel,marcou em mim uma data muito significativa,a mudança da minha joventude no crecimento e preparaçao para a vida ,data em que me casei.
lamia
January 26, 2015 at 6:29 pm
RIP Demis ….
ISABEL TESSMER LILGE ROSA
January 26, 2015 at 6:33 pm
Meu cantor individual preferido ao longo da vida… adoro ouvir suas músicas, seja em português, em alemão, francês ou inglês… considero-as eternas e inesquecíveis!
olmiro muller
January 26, 2015 at 6:43 pm
Este foi meu ídolo dos tempos de jovem.Vá em paz meu amigo!
Konstantinos T.
January 26, 2015 at 7:34 pm
Enjoy the heaven Mr. Demi and teach the angels how to sing properly. Forever and ever!
Nebojsa
January 26, 2015 at 8:02 pm
Zbogom Demis…Bio si i ostaćeš veličina u svijetu muzike…Hvala za sve. Neka Ti je laka zemlja legendo…
j grimes
January 26, 2015 at 8:11 pm
RIP, demis always a follower i remember as a dj back in 1976 being asked to play demis roussos a lot , great voice great lyrics, but sadly that is life,s cycle, but something i must ask you out there , do any of you remember a track titled,[when im a kid ] i used to play this a lot but as this was some 40 years ago cant find it now as it was in vinyl then , tried lots of cd,s but with no success ,would appreciate if someone knew how i could get my hands on it , on cd of course, regards , j grimes, and again may demis rest in pease,
manoel emilio
January 26, 2015 at 8:44 pm
Descance em paz, estará cantando para os anjos.
liliana
January 26, 2015 at 8:49 pm
Que je peux dire,… Rest in peace, Demis. J”ai pasee ma jeunese et jusqu’au present avec ses chansons. Je crois que l” inconfoundable Demis va restera pour toujours dans l”ames de toute le monde. Rain and tears for you !
Manoel Emilio
January 26, 2015 at 8:58 pm
Meu idolo forever, vá com Deus.
Anna Stasinopoulos
January 26, 2015 at 10:17 pm
Rain and tears today in Greece…
Pauline
January 26, 2015 at 10:23 pm
RIP Demis while living in Spain in the 70’s you kept me sane. I still love your music all these years later.
Rosanna
January 27, 2015 at 1:35 am
Playing his songs on YouTube today!!!! So sad!!!! An exceptionally talented man!!! Love him!!! wishing I could be in Athens for the funeral!
Ricardo Alberto Fuente Gallego
January 27, 2015 at 1:45 am
una noticia muy triste, más aún por la edad a la que ocurre.
Craig
January 27, 2015 at 4:29 am
Very sad news. An amazing vocalist. ‘666 The Apocalypse of John 13/18’ one of the most amazing concept albums ever! Condolences to family and friends, and to former Aphrodite’s Child band members Vangelis Papathanassiou, Loukas Sideras & Anargyros “Silver” Koulouris.
Diana
January 27, 2015 at 7:29 am
Почивай в мир…
Kovács Ilona
January 27, 2015 at 11:24 am
Egy nagyszerű énekest veszítettünk el. Nagyon szeretem a dalait, számomra az egyik meghatározó egyéniség a zenében. Szomorúan vettem tudomásul, hogy nincs többé. Nyugodjék békében!
majid
January 27, 2015 at 1:40 pm
goodbye my love, goodbye !
Susanna
January 27, 2015 at 7:38 pm
REST IN PEACE DEMIS………………….
I’M VERY SAD :-(( BUT YOU AND YOUR GREAT VOICE AND LYRICS WILL BE ALWAYS IN MY HEART <3<3
“ FOR EVER AND EVER“<3<3
mohsen
January 27, 2015 at 9:47 pm
i love you for ever Demis and goodbye. from Iran
Vladimir Blanco
January 28, 2015 at 1:32 pm
Ademas de su excelente voz, resalto su personalidad bonachona y de ser un orgulloso representante de Grecia y sus tradiciones. En Venezuela nos visito en el explendor de su carrera. Sus canciones perduraran.
Stephen Styles
January 29, 2015 at 9:44 pm
I’m still in shock.Demis Roussos, was a brilliant singer, R.I.P Demis.
David Legrand
January 30, 2015 at 7:58 am
A wonderful artist and a unic voice. Rest in Peace Demis!
Roca Eugen
January 31, 2015 at 7:51 am
Dumnezeu sa te odihneasca in pace prieten drag! Muzica ta m-a fascinat si m-a insotit mereu ca un prieten devotat si bun…De acum lumea e mai saraca si mai trista…Si eu la fel!Odihna vesnica suflet bun si iubitor de frumos!
lindsay Letendrie
February 4, 2015 at 8:09 am
I am now 55 years old. I remember in primary school the teacher asked every child to come and sing in front of the class and I sang “Rain and tears” I was barely 10 years old. Since then I have been a fan. Rest in peace.
eva sirkos
February 4, 2015 at 2:19 pm
Demis, fly away to heaven, sing away your pain, dance with all the angels, and then come again.
alexis
February 11, 2015 at 4:00 am
now you are forever and ever rest in peace my friend
Mauro Armillès
April 16, 2015 at 12:47 pm
Sans tenir compte de l’Angleterre pays natal des Beatles, Demis a été le plus grand chanteur du continent européeen dans les années 70, peu importe s’il n’a pas été N°1 aux USA, les USA ont eu Elvis Presley, l’Europe a eu Demis Roussos…..forever and ever.
TONY
January 25, 2016 at 3:43 pm
La voce di Demis e’ stata la voce di “DIO ” una voce magica che spaziava anche sulle frequenze femminili . Demis ha fatto sognare 2 generazioni , la sua voce era unica in tutto il mondo , mai nessuno osera’ imitare quelle tonalita’ con quel timbro vellutato , che si fondeva con le magiche melodie dell’altro Dio chiamato VANGELIS .
Art Director
Tony Oliva
suzana falkone
January 26, 2016 at 7:10 pm
FOR ME HE IS BIGGER THEN ABBA AND BEATLES !