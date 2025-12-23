‘Juve The Great’: Juvenile’s Cash Money Swan Song

Cover: Courtesy of Cash Money Records

Juve The Great is New Orleans rapper Juvenile‘s swan song for the influential Cash Money Records label. Released in 2003, Juve’s sixth solo album marked the end of a whirlwind (and often tumultuous) relationship with Baby and Slim’s juggernaut southern rap label that began with 1997’s Solja Rags and, in the process, vaulted Juve into the mainstream. Notably, the platinum-certified Juve The Great spawned the hit “Slow Motion,” an intoxicatingly hypnotic track that co-starred the fellow Magnolia Projects graduate Soulja Slim, who passed away from gunshot wounds before the track’s impact was felt.

Juvenile - Slow Motion ft. Soulja Slim

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Right from the get-go, there’s an energized verve pulsing through Juve The Great. Curt opening statement “Intro (Juvenile/Juve The Great)” is propped up by perky horns and spotlights Juve lauding the talents of his spin-off UTP group (which also includes the rappers Skip and Wako and at one time counted G-Unit’s Young Buck among the ranks). Next up, the ebullient “In My Life” is heralded by a classic cluster of producer Mannie’s Fresh’s snare-powered drum work that teases out Juve’s braggadocio streak. “I’ma be so courageous and so contagious/ ‘Til my jail rap sheet’s gonna receive more pages/ Listen to Juve ’cause this my year man/ 400 degrees and I’m ’bout to kick it in gear man,” nodding to his 1998 release 400 Degreez.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like the majority of Cash Money’s catalogue, the influence of Mannie Fresh is apparent across Juve The Great. The producer claims five key production credits on the project, including the Cameo-sampling “Bounce Back,” which also features Cash Money label founder Baby. “I was raised in the 3rd, that’s the heart of the streets/ Saw death and crime for the first same time/ Them rims on shine just a vision of mine/ Put this shit back together ’cause I stay on the grind,” relays Baby, while the track’s host signs off with an unabashed cash rules decree: “Would love to give you some credit/ But even you said it/ Be serious about your money – and right now I’m trying to get it.”

Juvenile - Bounce Back ft. Baby

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Juve The Great ends with the triumph and tragedy of “Slow Motion.” Carried by a deeply melancholic acoustic guitar refrain hooked up by producer Dani Kartel, the track presents Juve and guest Soulja Slim in full-on Casanova mode. “Uh, I like it like that/ She working that back/ I don’t know how to act/ Slow motion for me, slow motion for me,” raps Slim on the song’s sultry hook. “Slow Motion” wound up snagging the honor of being Cash Money’s inaugural number one hit single, but it’s a bittersweet accolade. Slim was murdered before the song was publicly released. It leaves “Slow Motion” conveying something of a haunting aura – and brings an unexpectedly poignant endnote to Juve’s parting contribution to the Cash Money legend.

Browse Juvenile’s music on limited edition vinyl and CDs here.