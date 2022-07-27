‘Walkin’ In The Rain With The One I Love’: Barry White Begins His Unlimited Success

Love Unlimited 'Walkin’ In The Rain With The One I Love' artwork - Courtesy: UMG

‘The hit record on which the voice of Barry White made its chart debut became a gold record in July, 1972. But, before we got to know his honeyed vocals as a frontman, this time he was on the telephone with Love Unlimited.

That group’s Uni Records single “Walkin’ In The Rain With The One I Love” was, effectively, a prototype for White’s own huge solo success that was soon to follow. But here, he was the voice on the line, calling his baby before they walk between the raindrops in celebration of their love.

ADVERTISEMENT



Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

There was real romance in the air, too. The three-girl group from San Pedro, California, included sisters Glodean and Linda James, with their cousin Diane Taylor. White also managed the group, and in 1974, Glodean and Barry were married.

Supremely soulful

Any resemblance between Love Unlimited and the Supremes is unlikely to have been a complete coincidence. They sang on this first hit to be written and produced by White, and arranged by him with his soon-to-be-regular collaborator Gene Page.

Listen to the best of Barry White on Apple Music and Spotify.

The single – which, as you can see from the original sleeve at the top of the story, was initially advertised to record buyers as ‘…With The One You Love’ – made the US R&B chart in late March, 1972. It rose to No.6 in a 14-week run and made No.14 on the pop chart.

In July, the song also peaked at No.14 in the UK, in the same week it was certified gold by the RIAA in America. In those days, that signified not 500,000 sales, but one million. Love Unlimited had further hits, alongside White’s solo popularity, until Taylor’s sad death in 1975, and also lent their name to Barry’s Love Unlimited Orchestra.

Buy or stream “Walkin’ In The Rain With The One I Love” on the Soul Grooves Vol. 1 compilation.