Listen To Lang Lang’s New Single ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Out Now

Listen to Lang Lang’s new single ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ from Disney’s Encanto, out now. The virtuosic solo piano arrangement is featured on the superstar pianist’s forthcoming album The Disney Book celebrating 100 years of The Walt Disney Company.

We Don’t Talk About Bruno (From "Encanto")

Lang Lang instantly fell in love with ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

Lang Lang instantly fell in love with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular song ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ on first hearing it last year and his wife, Gina Alice, discovered there was another Encanto fan in the family. He recalled, “Our one-and-a-half-year-old son loves Disney. Gina played ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ and danced a tango with him – he was so happy!”

The new virtuosic arrangement of ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ was written by the American composer, pianist, saxophonist, arranger and four-time Grammy-winner Gordon Goodwin who began his career as a musician at Disneyland in California.

The Disney Book traces the history of music in Disney films

Lang Lang’s new album The Disney Book, released on 16 September 2022, traces the history of music in Disney films from the 1920s to the present day. This enchanting musical journey features new versions of songs from Pinocchio and The Jungle Book to Frozen and Aladdin, reimagined for solo piano or piano and full orchestra especially for him by some of the world’s top arrangers. Lang Lang explained, “These new versions were virtually composed into my fingers …I wanted something really artistic and pianistic.”

The Disney Book features star guests including Andrea Bocelli, Jon Batiste, Sebastián Yatra and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Robert Ziegler.

Similar to his hugely successful 2019 album Piano Book, a collection of Lang Lang’s favourite pieces as a child which he hoped would motivate young musicians, The Disney Book aims to inspire people of all ages to explore classical music.

Lang Lang noted, “There is such a variety of styles in Disney songs; there is truly something to inspire everyone. I hope that people of all ages will enjoy this recording and experience the joy that we all felt the first time we saw a Disney film.”

Superstar pianist Lang Lang has sold millions of albums around the world, topping classical charts and achieving simultaneous mainstream success. As a pianist, educator and philanthropist he has become one of the world’s most influential and committed ambassadors for the arts in the 21st century.

Lang Lang’s new album The Disney Book will be released on 16 September 2022 and can be pre-ordered here.

