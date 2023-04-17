Gabríel Ólafs Previews ‘Lullabies for Piano and Cello’ With Lead Track ‘Fantasia’

Gabríel Ólafs 'Lullabies for Piano and Cello' artwork – Courtesy: Decca Records US

Acclaimed Icelandic composer Gabríel Ólafs has announced that his new body of work, Lullabies for Piano and Cello, will be released by Decca Records US on June 9. Its lead track “Fantasia” is now available, accompanied by a video with visuals by CGI artist Aron Már Stefánsson.

The prolific composer’s international reputation has been growing since his 2019 album Absent Minded. The new ten-track set is inspired by an 1880 collection of melodies that Gabríel unearthed at an antique bookshop in his home city of Reykjavik. On the original composition “Fantasia,” he is accompanied by his close friend and collaborator, cellist Steiney Sigurðardóttir, on a song that exemplifies the essence of the stripped-back album, with a simple piano motif playfully ebbing and flowing amidst moments of airy cello.

Gabríel Ólafs - Fantasía (Live At Eldborg Hall) ft. Steiney Sigurðardóttir

“Steiney is someone with whom I can communicate nonverbally through music,” says Ólafs. “We recorded the latter half of the album right after Steiney had given birth. The piano is the foundation of the album and the opening of the conversation with the cello, which is very much the mother’s voice, sometimes speaking, sometimes singing.”

The mood of the album was informed by the Ravel quote “music must be emotional first, intellectual second,” with Ólafs restricting his tonal palette to piano and cello, with which he feels a direct emotional access, creating space in his music for emotion and reflection.

Ólafs, who is just 24 years old, has the ability to respond to ancient Viking folk songs from the perspective of a postmodern Gen Z composer. In challenging himself to compose contemporary lullabies, he explores a fantasy world rooted in the history and mythology of the Icelandic people.

“I have faith in the power of melody, and lullabies encapsulate both history and nostalgia,” he says.”When I’m writing music, nostalgia is my favorite feeling to capture. It’s a complex emotion, because it evokes both sadness and happiness at the same time. Lullabies are core musical memories for all of us, and with Lullabies for Piano and Cello I hope to unlock them for you.”

