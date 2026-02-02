Pianist Lang Lang To Perform At Winter Olympics

Cover: Courtesy of Deutsche Grammophon

The world renowned pianist Lang Lang will perform at the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina. The ceremony will be held on February 6. He will perform alongside his longtime collaborator, the mezzo-soprano Cecilia Bartoli.

Their participation further enriches a ceremony already featuring artists such as Mariah Carey, Andrea Bocelli, Laura Pausini, Pierfrancesco Favino, Sabrina Impacciatore, and Matilde De Angelis. The ceremony is inspired by the theme “Armonia,” or harmony. According to Marco Balich, creative lead for the ceremony, “Harmony means transforming our values into images, sounds and shared emotions. It is a journey inside the colors of Italy, but it also speaks to the whole world.”

For the first time, the ceremony will be spread across multiple locations, uniting Milan, Cortina, and other cities in a choral project involving more than 1,300 cast members from over 27 countries. The Milano Cortina Foundation calls it “an event of global scope, the result of a choral project involving thousands of people and artistic, technical and organizational skills of the highest level.”

Lang Lang’s North American tour starts on February 27 at the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City in continued celebration of his latest release Piano Book 2.

On March 4, The Lang Lang Foundation will host its annual “Music Heals” Gala at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. Honoring Steinway and Sons, Lang Lang will be joined by co-chairs Jessie Ding, Yue-Sai Kan, and an extraordinary lineup of musical guests including Antonia Bennett and Ray Chen, to support the Lang Lang International Music Foundation’s signature programs: bringing pianos to underserved schools, cultivating the next generation of exceptional musicians, and delivering live music to children facing illness, loss, and other life-changing challenges.

This is not Lang’s first appearance at the international event. In 2008, Lang performed the piano alongside five-year-old musician Li Muzi during the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games in Beijing.

In 2024, Lang Lang was awarded the 2,778th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, making him the first Asian pianist to receive a star on the iconic sidewalk.

