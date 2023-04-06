5 Seconds Of Summer Announce World Tour ‘The 5 Seconds Of Summer Show’

5 Seconds of Summer - Photo: Andy Deluca (Courtesy of Live Nation)

Multi-Platinum pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer will embark on a 2023 World Tour – The 5 Seconds of Summer Show – which includes dates in South America, UK, Europe, and North America, with an appearance at the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas.

Shop the best of 5 Seconds of Summer’s discography on vinyl and more.

The US tour kicks off August 10 in Uncasville, Connecticut before hitting East Coast cities such as Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Bristow, Philadelphia, New York, and more. The run concludes with what will surely be an epic performance at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 14. From there, the band will travel to Europe and the UK. That leg of the global tour kicks off on September 23 in Lisbon, Portugal, and wraps up on October 12 in Prague, Czech Republic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The band will also release a live album The Feeling of Falling Upwards – Live from The Royal Albert Hall digitally on April 14.

Tickets will be available for North American shows starting with a Citi presale on Tuesday, April 11. The general on sale begins Friday, April 14 at 10am Local Time.

Before they were a multi-platinum selling band with an international fanbase of millions, 5 Seconds of Summer was the angst-driven passion project of four teenage boys in Sydney, Australia.

Guitarists Luke Hemmings and Michael Clifford, bassist Calum Hood, and drummer Ashton Irwin had all been students of the pop punk genre prior to coming together in 2011 – they’d learned about ditching their hometown and the uncertainty of love from Mayday Parade; discovered the art of striking a balance between humor and depth from Blink-182, and Green Day gave them a crash course in rebellion. These influences – merged with each member’s own individual creativity – created the distinctive 5SOS sound.

5 Seconds of Summer’s propensity for staying in sync as the project of four musicians with distinct influences and skills is what has allowed them to consistently reconstruct their sound across their four albums. Learning from their work, rather than being anchored by it, Clifford, Hood, Hemmings, and Irwin are on pace for continued evolution.

Visit 5 Seconds of Summer’s official website for more information.