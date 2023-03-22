‘A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical,’ Announces North American Tour

Neil Diamond - Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

A multi-year North American tour of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical is set to begin in 2024. The tour will begin at Rhode Island’s Providence Performing Arts Center in the fall of 2024. A full list of cities will be announced soon.

The bio-musical, which tells the story of Grammy-winning artist Neil Diamond, opened on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on December 4, 2022. It features a book by Anthony McCarten and a score consisting of songs from Diamond’s catalog.

“Some of my most thrilling nights have been while I was on tour, bringing my music to audiences across the world,” Diamond said in a statement. “Having A Beautiful Noise go on tour is an honor, and I can’t wait for audiences across North America to experience this show. I hope they enjoy it as much as I have.”

Will Swenson, who had roles in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The Greatest Showman, starred as young Diamond, and Broadway veteran Mark Jacoby played current-day Diamond. The cast also included Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner and Robyn Hurder as Marcia Murphey. It hasn’t been announced who will be performing these roles on tour.

The singer-songwriter behind such hits as “Sweet Caroline,” “America,” and “Cracklin’ Rosie” had previously released a statement about the honor of having his life turned into a musical.

Upon news of the Broadway performance’s debut, he wrote, “I’ve had the joy of coming to Boston on countless occasions, but one of the most special was my 2013 trip to Fenway where I had the honor of being part of a moment of relief, unity, strength, and love,” he said. “Next summer, when A Beautiful Noise has its first performance at the Emerson Colonial Theatre, and we’re all able to safely be in the same space together, experiencing the thrill of live theater, I imagine those same emotions will wash over me and the entire audience. Relief… Unity… Strength… Love… I can’t wait to share that experience.”

