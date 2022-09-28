Broadway Cast Album For Neil Diamond Musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’ Due

'A Beautiful Noise' artwork - Courtesy: UMe

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical is to be released on all streaming platforms via UMe on November 2, 2022, the day the musical begins preview performances. CD release will follow on December 2, 2022, just ahead of the show’s official opening night.

The long-anticipated Broadway musical set to the classic Neil Diamond songbook will tell the story of his break into songwriting in the 1960s, his incredible worldwide success from the 1970s onwards and all of his creative and personal ups and downs along the way. Tickets for the musical are available here.

Cracklin' Rosie

The cast recording is produced by the Grammy-winning, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Bob Gaudio, the co-founder of the Four Seasons and, among many other distinctions, the producer of Diamond’s platinum-selling albums You Don’t Bring Me Flowers (1978), September Morn (1979), and the soundtrack to The Jazz Singer (1980).

All of the songs from the cast album are written or co-written by Diamond, and orchestrations from the show are by Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The CD booklet includes exclusive liner notes by Diamond himself and the book writer, Anthony McCarten. The digital single of his 1970 classic “Cracklin’ Rosie” is now available on all streaming platforms.

Diamond’s career album sales worldwide total 130 million, with 38 US Top 40 singles to his name and 18 Top 10 albums. He has appeared in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 for an aggregate of 101 weeks. His album certifications include 40 gold records, 21 platinum, and 12 multi-platinum albums.

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical has already won praise for its pre-Broadway run in Boston. The standout cast is led by Tony Award nominee Will Swenson as Neil Diamond–Then; Tony Award nominee Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond–Now; Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder as Marcia; Linda Powell as Doctor; Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as Fred Colby and Tommy O’Rourke; Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns and Kieve Diamond; and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich and Rose Diamond. Also featured on the album are the chorus, known as “The Noise,” who are played by Jordan Dobson, Paige Faure, Kalonjee Gallimore, Alex Hairston, Jess LeProtto, Tatiana Lofton, Aaron James McKenzie, Mary Page Nance, Max Sangerman, and MiMi Scardulla.

The full tracklist is:

Act I

1. Opening Montage /

2. A Beautiful Noise

3. Neil Pitches Songs: I’ll Come Running/I Got the Feelin’ (Oh No, No) / I’m A Believer

4. I’m A Believer

5. Demo Medley: The Boat That I Row/Red Red Wine/Kentucky Woman

6. Kentucky Woman

7. Into the Bitter End

8. Solitary Man

9. Cracklin’ Rosie

10. Song Sung Blue

11. Cherry, Cherry/September Morn

12. Love on the Rocks

13. Hello Again

14. A Heavenly Progression/

15. Sweet Caroline

Act II

16. Entr’acte/

17. Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show

18. Play Me

19. Forever in Blue Jeans

20. Stadium Medley: Soolaimon/Thank the Lord for the Night Time/Crunchy Granola Suite

21. You Don’t Bring Me Flowers

22. Brooklyn Roads/America

23. Shilo

24. I Am… I Said

25. Holly Holy