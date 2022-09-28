Broadway Cast Album For Neil Diamond Musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’ Due
The album lands on the day the musical begins preview performances on Broadway.
The Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical is to be released on all streaming platforms via UMe on November 2, 2022, the day the musical begins preview performances. CD release will follow on December 2, 2022, just ahead of the show’s official opening night.
The long-anticipated Broadway musical set to the classic Neil Diamond songbook will tell the story of his break into songwriting in the 1960s, his incredible worldwide success from the 1970s onwards and all of his creative and personal ups and downs along the way. Tickets for the musical are available here.
The cast recording is produced by the Grammy-winning, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Bob Gaudio, the co-founder of the Four Seasons and, among many other distinctions, the producer of Diamond’s platinum-selling albums You Don’t Bring Me Flowers (1978), September Morn (1979), and the soundtrack to The Jazz Singer (1980).
All of the songs from the cast album are written or co-written by Diamond, and orchestrations from the show are by Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The CD booklet includes exclusive liner notes by Diamond himself and the book writer, Anthony McCarten. The digital single of his 1970 classic “Cracklin’ Rosie” is now available on all streaming platforms.
Diamond’s career album sales worldwide total 130 million, with 38 US Top 40 singles to his name and 18 Top 10 albums. He has appeared in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 for an aggregate of 101 weeks. His album certifications include 40 gold records, 21 platinum, and 12 multi-platinum albums.
A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical has already won praise for its pre-Broadway run in Boston. The standout cast is led by Tony Award nominee Will Swenson as Neil Diamond–Then; Tony Award nominee Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond–Now; Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder as Marcia; Linda Powell as Doctor; Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as Fred Colby and Tommy O’Rourke; Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns and Kieve Diamond; and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich and Rose Diamond. Also featured on the album are the chorus, known as “The Noise,” who are played by Jordan Dobson, Paige Faure, Kalonjee Gallimore, Alex Hairston, Jess LeProtto, Tatiana Lofton, Aaron James McKenzie, Mary Page Nance, Max Sangerman, and MiMi Scardulla.
Pre-order the Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical.
The full tracklist is:
Act I
1. Opening Montage /
2. A Beautiful Noise
3. Neil Pitches Songs: I’ll Come Running/I Got the Feelin’ (Oh No, No) / I’m A Believer
4. I’m A Believer
5. Demo Medley: The Boat That I Row/Red Red Wine/Kentucky Woman
6. Kentucky Woman
7. Into the Bitter End
8. Solitary Man
9. Cracklin’ Rosie
10. Song Sung Blue
11. Cherry, Cherry/September Morn
12. Love on the Rocks
13. Hello Again
14. A Heavenly Progression/
15. Sweet Caroline
Act II
16. Entr’acte/
17. Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show
18. Play Me
19. Forever in Blue Jeans
20. Stadium Medley: Soolaimon/Thank the Lord for the Night Time/Crunchy Granola Suite
21. You Don’t Bring Me Flowers
22. Brooklyn Roads/America
23. Shilo
24. I Am… I Said
25. Holly Holy