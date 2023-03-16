Alison Wonderland Releases ‘Loner The Remixes’ EP, Prepares For Lollapalooza Dates

Alison Wonderland 'Loner The Remixes' artwork - Courtesy: Astralwerks

Alison Wonderland has released the eight-track EP Loner The Remixes, which features new versions of songs from her much-admired 2022 album Loner. The EP is spearheaded by “Forever (Pauline Herr Rework),” an atmospheric “electro-overhaul” of the original.

Loner reached No.3 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Album chart and spawned such hits as the singles “Bad Things,” “Fear of Dying,” and “Something Real.” Billboard noted: “Loner is rife with bass-punctuated twists and turns, but their destination is the same: self-love, acceptance and resilience. The title included the album in its year-end best-of list, as did Dancing Astronaut, Magnetic Mag, and Exron Music.

Alison Wonderland - Forever (Pauline Herr Rework / Visualiser)

Other highlights of Loner The Remixes include “Down The Line (LEER Remix),” “Safe Life (VILLA Remix),” and “Fuck U Love U (1788-L Remix). Producers featured on the remix EP include Hex Cougar, Friend Within, and Moore Kismet.

Having sold out headline shows at such venues as Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles and Avant Gardner in Brooklyn, NY on her North American tour, Alison Wonderland has an extensive schedule this year including such festivals as Lollapalooza in Argentina, Chile, and Brazil, the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and more. Upcoming dates are listed below and tickets are available here.

The artist has amassed more than 950 million combined global streams, headlined sold-out arenas around the globe, won the highest female DJ billing ever at Coachella, and was named Electronic Artist of the Year by Forbes in 2022.

The full tracklist is:

Forever (Pauline Herr Rework)

Safe Life (VILLA Remix)

Fuck U Love U (1788-L Remix)

New Day (Fredrick Remix)

Down The Line (LEER Remix)

Something Real (Friend Within Remix)

Thirst (Hex Cougar Remix)

Loner (Moore Kismet Remix)

Alison Wonderland’s 2023 tour dates are:

March 17 to March 19 — Lollapalooza Argentina — Buenos Aires, Argentina

March 17 to March 19 — Lollapalooza Chile — Santiago, Santiago Metropolitan Region

March 24 to March 26 — Lollapalooza Brasil — São Paulo, SP

May 19 to May 21 — Hangout Music Festival — Gulf Shores, AL

August 12 to August 13 — Moonrise Festival — Baltimore, MD

September 3, 2023 — North Coast Music Festival — Chicago, IL

October 13, 2023 — Red Rocks Amphitheatre — Morrison, CO