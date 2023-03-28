Amazon Music To Host J. Cole’s 2023 Dreamville Festival Livestream

J Cole - Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Amazon Music will host the livestream of the 2023 Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The livestream of the festival will air on April 1 and 2. As in years past, J. Cole has invited some of his favorite artists and collaborators to join him in his home state of North Carolina for one of the most anticipated music events of the year. Starting at 2 p.m. EDT each day, fans will be able to tune in to the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video to watch their favorite artists perform throughout the day.

Saturday will be headlined by multi-platinum R&B global superstar Usher, with additional performance from Lil Dur, Ari Lennox, City Girls, Sean Paul, EARTHGANG, Jessie Reyez, and Key Glock, among others. Meanwhile on Sunday Burna Boy will headline along with a curated selection of artists like Summer Walker, J.I.D., GloRilla, Bas, Waka Flocka Flame, Mario, and many more.

To close out the 2023 edition of Dreamville Festival on Sunday night, J. Cole will welcome fellow international icon Drake to appear as a special guest during his headlining set on the festival’s main stage. The two will perform a medley of hits from their chart-topping catalogs, which have helped define the sound of a generation. Burna Boy will headline the close out on the second stage on Sunday, prior to J. Cole and Drake ending the activities on the festival’s main stage.

The expanded two-day Dreamville Festival marks the reunion for Dreamville Records. J. Cole is bringing together the entire music roster to perform at the weekend event, including Ari Lennox, J.I.D., EARTHGANG, Bas, Cozz, Omen, and Lute.

Music journalist and Rotation Roundtable host Rob Markman, ‘R&B Rotation in DJ Mode’ host Gia Peppers, and hip-hop industry veteran Wayno will return as the festival’s official livestream hosts. Viewers can tune in to see interviews with artists, special guests, and more throughout the weekend. Dreamville will welcome over 100,000 fans across the weekend, with millions able to watch at home in real time.

“Dreamville Festival has made itself one of the biggest hip-hop moments of the year, and after last year’s incredible performances, we at Rotation knew we needed to stream the festival for fans around the world a second year running,” adds Tim Hinshaw, Head of Hip-Hop and R&B for Amazon Music. “This year’s lineup is unparalleled with icons lie Usher, Burna Boy, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, Summer Walker, GloRilla, and more all coming together during one weekend.”