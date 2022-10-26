Listen To Andrew Bird Duet With Phoebe Bridgers On ‘I Felt A Funeral, In My Brain’

Andrew Bird - Adam Berry/Getty Images

Andrew Bird is back with a new song. “I Felt a Funeral, In My Brain” is a duet with Phoebe Bridgers, with lyrics adapted from the Emily Dickinson poem of the same name. You can check it out below.

“I came across this Emily Dickinson poem and found it to be the most vivid description of an inner world I’ve ever encountered,” Andrew Bird shared in a statement. “It became an inspiration for the songs on [my latest album] Inside Problems. Who better to sing it with than Phoebe Bridgers? I sent her a demo and so, here we are. Thanks to Ms. Dickinson’s publisher at Harvard University Press for allowing us to use this poem. As I understand, her poems weren’t published as she intended them until the 1950s—that is, without the heavy hand of her male editors.”

I felt a Funeral, in my Brain

“I Felt a Funeral, In My Brain” is Andrew Bird’s first song since releasing his latest album Inside Problems earlier this year. The LP included the singles “Underlands” and “Atomized,” and its release was followed by a co-headlining tour with Iron & Wine.

Introduced in the studio, by respected producer & music biz guru Tony Berg, Andrew Bird & Phoebe Bridgers instantly connected musically This release arrives in the wake of her second album, Punisher, released in 2020. She later unveiled her ‘Copycat Killer’ EP, which includes updated orchestral arrangements of songs from Punisher.

During the summer, Andrew Bird performed on CBS Saturday Morning, NPR Music’s Tiny Desk, and at a series of sold-out venues across the US on his his Outside Problems tour, promoting Inside Problems, out now on Loma Vista Recordings.

While Andrew Bird’s performances typically feature instrumental, improvisational violin pieces amplified through his signature spinning horns, attendees can also expect to hear material from Inside Problems. With highlights like “Make a Picture,” the Joan Didion-inspired “Atomized,” and more, Pitchfork calls it “a warm, collaborative record that feels like a balm for fear and loneliness,” as it finds the Grammy-nominated musician, songwriter and composer entering “previously uncharted territory.”

