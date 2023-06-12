Anitta Teases New Single ‘Funk Rave’ During Champions League Final Performance

Anitta - Photo: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Global superstar Anitta stole the show at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey with an incredible performance at Pepsi’s “Kick Off Show” during The 2023 UEFA Champions League Final with Burna Boy. This special presentation took place before the game between Manchester City and Inter Milan.

This is the seventh year of Pepsi’s Kick Off Show during the UEFA Champions League Final, where music, culture, and sports converge into a great performance. The presentation was aired in over 200 countries and territories, as well as UEFA.com and the official UEFA channels on YouTube and the UEFA Champions League on TikTok.

ANITTA x BURNA BOY ft. Alesso: UEFA Champions League Final 2023 Kick Off Show by Pepsi

Surrounded by more than 60 hexagonal LED panels, Anitta performed her worldwide hit “Envolver” followed by surprising fans with a preview of her new and upcoming single “Funk Rave.”

“I’m very excited…it is a dream come true to perform at Pepsi’s Kick Off Show of the UEFA Champions League Final organized by Pepsi,” says Anitta.

According to the official pre-order landing page, the single will arrive on June 22 at 7 PM EST.

The singer took a new step in her career back in April after officially signing with Republic Records in partnership with Universal Music Latin Entertainment. The signing followed a huge year for Anitta and her 2022 album Versions of Me, which culminated with a Best New Artist nomination at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Anitta shared her feelings about the signing, saying, “After being in this business for many years, I wanted to find partners that work like a family. After meeting with Monte, Wendy, their team at Republic, and Jesus Lopez I was blown away. Their passion, innovation, creativity, and vision is incredible. I not only felt so connected to them as an artist, but also on a human level. I knew immediately, I was home.”

Brandon Silverstein, S10 Entertainment Founder/CEO and Manager to Anitta said, “Monte, Wendy, Jesus and the entire Republic, UMLE, and worldwide UMG team had such an immediate and strong bond with Anitta, it was clear they understood her vision, and wanted to help her execute on a global scale. I look forward to the future and can’t wait for Anitta’s next chapter.”

