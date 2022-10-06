Anti-Flag Share New Video For ‘Modern Meta Medicine’

Anti-Flag - Photo: Josh Massie courtesy of Spinefarm

Pittsburgh punks Anti-Flag have shared the official video for their track, “Modern Meta Medicine”, from their new album, The Lies They Tell Our Children, set for release through Spinefarm on January 6, 2023. You can check it out below,

“Modern Meta Medicine” features Killswitch Engage vocalist Jesse Leach. It’s a typically hard-hitting Anti-Flag anthem song which discusses the healthcare options available to US citizens in the modern day.

“Let’s be honest, in a world and cultural climate that reaps division and sows a void of nuance in our conversations, writing a record that challenges a healthcare system that puts profit before people can be scary,” the band said in a statement.



“At the crossroads of where business models and our healthcare intersect, the for-profit model has beyond proven it is unsustainable. And the fact that these corporations have preyed openly upon the most vulnerable in our society with very little push back has only opened the doors wildly for the conspiracy theorist, instead of allowing us to globally celebrate science, progress and the advancements of our healthcare.

They add: “Modern Meta Medicine” looks to trace back the origins of capitalisms takeover of our health as global citizens, the Reagan era policies that allowed for billionaires to flourish off of the suffering of so many. Healthcare is a human right, and we need to steal our rights back from a machine that sees us as commodities and profit margins, however we can. We are grateful to Jesse Leach from Killswitch Engage for lending his talent and empathy to this track. Since becoming friends we’ve had a few great conversations on this topic so we knew he would be perfect for this, and holy s_t did he deliver.”

INDECLINE, who shot the video, also commented, “‘First, ‘do no harm’ has never been an excuse to do nothing. It is a challenge to think about the deeper consequences of how we dispense care. It doesn’t cost us anything to think about it, but it costs an awful lot not to. We are grateful to Anti-Flag for giving people music that allows them to think about what really matters. This is actually a love song. But the love is available equally, for everyone who is willing to accept it. That’s our hope for health care, too.”

Pre-order The Lies They Tell Our Children.