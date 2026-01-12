Ari Lennox Finds Her ‘Twin Flame’

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Ari Lennox has shared a new song to welcome 2026. Produced by Tommy “TBHits” Brown and Leather Jacket, “Twin Flame” is a sultry R&B ode to shared passion. “Ooh, you got me out here actin’ different,” Lennox croons. “Twin Flame” is out now via Interscope Records.

“Twin Flame” will appear on Lennox’s anticipated third studio album, Vacancy, which arrives on January 23, 2026 and is available for pre-order now.

Several singles have already been released from the album, including “Under The Moon,” “Vacancy,” and “Soft Girl Era.”

Ari Lennox - Twin Flame (Official Lyric Video)

The title track reunited Lennox with hitmakers Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox, the same powerhouse duo behind her Billboard-charting, RIAA platinum-certified hit “Pressure.” “Baby, I want you to fill this vacancy. Come through. I want you to move in this space with me tonight,” she sings on the hook of “Vacancy.”

Vacancy is Lennox’s followup to 2022’s age/sex/location. She made her full-length debut in 2019 with Shea Butter Baby, which featured collaborations with JID and J. Cole. Both albums were critically acclaimed, with Shea Butter Baby having been certified gold in the United States.

Lennox was recently a special guest during Robert Glasper’s Blue Note concert in Los Angeles, following a standout set at One Music Fest in Atlanta where she performed “Vacancy” alongside older fan favorites. Later, she returned to the stage with fellow R&B powerhouse Jazmine Sullivan for a rendition of their beloved 2021 collaboration “On It.” In November, she performed at the 80th EBONY Power 100 Gala, joining the historic celebration of Black excellence.

In 2024, Lennox released the single “Smoke,” which resulted in her sixth top 20 hit on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart. That same year, she collaborated with Camper on “War” alongside Jeremih, Foggieraw’s “Stay Awhile,” and Jessie Reyez’s “JUST LIKE THAT.”

