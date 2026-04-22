Camylio Announces Debut Album ‘take my bones’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Camylio has announced his debut album take my bones, set for release on May 29 via Mercury Records, and shared a new single, “how far down.” The 13-track project marks the first full-length release from the New York-born, Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and producer.

The album includes previously released tracks such as “fall into you” and “psycho,” with “how far down” arriving as its latest preview. Camylio said of the project, “I’ve come a long way from the kid singing covers on social media in front of a black backdrop and Amazon lights in 2021. All of those moments contributed to what my music has become though. It’s taken me years, but I found where I want to go and the direction I want to live in.” The record reflects a personal approach to songwriting, with the artist positioning the material as a way for listeners to connect their own experiences.

Camylio - how far down (Official Visualizer)

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

He added, “When you listen to take my bones, I hope you get to know me. At the same time, these songs belong to everyone else now. Maybe, you’ll think about your life, your relationship, your parents, or your friends. I want you to see yourself in the songs.” A self-taught guitarist since the age of eight, Camylio drew on influences including Kaleo, Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Hozier, and John Mayer while shaping the album’s sound.

The announcement follows a period of steady growth for Camylio across streaming and social platforms. He has accumulated nearly 500 million career streams and more than 5 million followers across his channels. In recent years, he released four EPs, including all the songs i used to love and before we say goodbye. He has also toured across North America with artists including Dean Lewis, Forest Blakk, and Livingston.

Listen to “how far down” here.