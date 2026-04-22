Dave Mason, Co-Founder Of Traffic, Dies At 79

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Dave Mason, the celebrated vocalist and guitarist known for his work with Traffic and as a solo artist, has died. He was 79 years old.

“On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Dave Mason,” said a statement from the family shared with Rolling Stone. “Dave Mason lived a remarkable life devoted to the music and people he loved.”

Mason, who co-founded Traffic and joined the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the group, was the writer behind the group’s 1968 “Feelin’ Alright?,” which later became a smash hit by Joe Cocker. Mason scored his own solo U.S. hit in 1977 with “We Just Disagree,” co-written with Jim Krueger.

As a teenager, Mason had aspirations of joining the Royal Air Force, but quickly discovered a penchant for playing guitar and singing. Still in his teenage years, he joined his first band, The Jaguars, before launching The Hellions with drummer Jim Capaldi. Mason and Capaldi created another band, The Deep Feeling, before recruiting Steve Winwood and Chris Wood to join a group they would call Traffic.

WE JUST DISAGREE: Dave Mason

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Traffic found immediate success with their sterling 1967 debut, Mr. Fantasy. “Hole in My Shoe,” which was written by Mason, rose all the way to No.2 on the U.K. chart. Mason left the group after the arrival of the debut album due to artistic disagreements, and quickly penned a solo track, “Little Woman.” The B-side for the single, “Last Exit,” eventually made its way onto Traffic’s third LP.

Mason had a few additional dalliances with the group, reuniting with them as they recorded their second album. Following that stint, he moved to the United States and pursued his solo career, though he did again occasionally join the band for their first tour of the States.

Aside from his celebrated work with Traffic, Mason has amassed a vast catalog of solo releases over his career, starting with his first album under his own name, Alone Together, in 1970. His list of credits as a collaborator includes such icons as Jimi Hendrix (playing acoustic guitar on “All Along The Watchtower”), George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Graham Nash, Stephen Stills, Rita Coolidge, Delaney & Bonnie, Leon Russell, Ronnie Wood, and Eric Clapton.

Last fall, Mason announced his retirement from touring, citing ongoing health challenges as the reason behind his decision. “He retires from touring a happy man with a heart full of gratitude to his band members, business colleagues, and especially his legions of fans who made his life one of deep satisfaction and fulfillment,” read the announcement. “The immensity of his joy remains solid as he steps back from the stage.”