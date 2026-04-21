Miranda Lambert Aligns With MCA Records

Photo: Tyler Conrad; Courtesy of MCA

Miranda Lambert is on her way to MCA. The three-time Grammy-winner will release her future music with the label, according to plans announced Monday. The agreement marks a continued commitment to the Nashville creative community from Lambert, one of the most acclaimed and accomplished singer-songwriters of her generation, and will arm her with MCA’s global promotional muscle.

“Miranda is a generational artist whose influence and artistry continue to shape modern music,” MCA’s president and CEO Mike Harris said. “We are honored to work alongside her as she enters this next chapter and we look forward to building something truly special together.”

Lambert shared a statement about the new arrangement as well. “Throughout my life and career, I have found that the common thread in every chapter is finding the right people—songwriters, musicians, collaborators, and team members—to match the moment,” she said. “I am honored to join a roster and a team with such a rich history of championing artistry. I look forward to sharing this new music with the world under their banner.”

Lambert’s prestigious achievements include seven No. 1 solo albums, ten No. 1 radio singles, more than 80 awards. She’s the most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history and the most-nominated artist at this year’s upcoming ACM Awards. Her Velvet Rodeo residency in Las Vegas was extended twice, and in 2022 she was named to the TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people.

In addition to her extensive solo work, Lambert has built up a prolific catalog with the supergroup Pistol Annies and carved out a consistent role as a songwriter and producer for other acts. She cowrote and sang backing vocals on Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas,” which is currently spending its seventh week as the No. 1 song in America.

Lambert will continue in her role at Big Loud Texas, the label and publishing company she co-founded with Jon Randall, where she remains actively involved in business affairs and artist development.

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