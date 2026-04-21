People I’ve Met Announce Debut EP ‘Bunny’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

People I’ve Met will release their debut EP Bunny on May 1 via Interscope Records. The alt-rock trio has also confirmed a May 2 release show at Mercury Lounge in New York City, alongside upcoming festival appearances at Reading and Leeds in August.

The five-track project was produced by the band alongside Noah Conrad, whose credits include work with Chappell Roan and Role Model. Bunny includes the previously released single “Promise,” which introduced the group’s approach to songwriting. Bassist Andrew Suster said, “A large part of making this EP was bringing in those sounds that capture the feeling of when the song first took shape. Those parts may not be technically perfect, but the emotion really carries through.”

People I’ve Met - Loving One (Official Music Video)

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Additional tracks on the EP include “For Hire,” “Loving One,” “Bastards,” and “I Want It I Want It.” Across the release, the band moves between quieter, guitar-led arrangements and more expansive full-band moments. Vocalist and guitarist Moses Martin said of their approach, “We want our songs to feel like a world you can step into. Something you can get lost in and come back changed.”

People I’ve Met first formed in Los Angeles while the members were in high school, initially recording songs in drummer Orlando Wiltshire’s garage. The band began performing live after relocating to the East Coast for college in the fall of 2024, with members splitting time between Providence and New York City. In 2025, they supported Royel Otis on tour and played a series of shows at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn. The group will make its festival debut this summer with performances at Reading Festival on August 28 and Leeds Festival on August 29.

Listen to People I Met’s Bunny here.