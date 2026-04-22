Ringo Starr Shares Video Clip From Star-Studded Listening Party

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Ahead of his new T Bone Burnett-produced album Long Long Road out April 24, Ringo Starr hosted a star-studded listening session in Los Angeles.

The Beatles drummer shared footage of that event on his YouTube page, highlighting a conversation between himself, Burnett, and actor Jeff Bridges. Other attendees included Sean Penn and John Mellencamp.

Ringo Starr - Long Long Road listening session in Los Angeles

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In the video, Starr answered questions about the album, including speaking on some of the performers that joined him for the session. He spoke about how he and Burnett assembled the recordings. “There are a lot of great players in Nashville, and he [Burnett] knows most of them. He puts his band together that I joined in. He would send me tracks with some meat on it, it makes life easier…I’d put the drums on…and sing it, then send it back to him…It was a great way of working.”

Earlier this week, Ringo stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the new album, life as a Beatle, and his love of country music.

The eagerly anticipated follow-up to Ringo’s 2025 chart-topping Look Up features collaborations with Billy Strings, Sheryl Crow, and St. Vincent. Ahead of the album’s release, Ringo has shared two singles, “It’s Been Too Long” and “Choose Love.”

Ringo Starr - It’s Been Too Long (Visualizer)

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Additionally, Starr and his current All Starr Band – Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette, and Buck Johnson – will hit the road in May. Tour dates begin with several shows in California, including Humphreys Concerts By the Bay in San Diego and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, as well as stops in Arizona, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico.

In other release news from Ringo, his first four solo albums were recently reissued on special colored vinyl. These releases include Sentimental Journey (1970) on Buttermilk Yellow vinyl; Beaucoups Of Blues (1970) on Baby Blue vinyl; Ringo (1973) on Molten Lava vinyl; and Goodnight Vienna (1974) on Psychedelic Waves vinyl.

Buy Ringo Starr’s Long Long Road here.