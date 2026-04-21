The Beach Boys Celebrate 60 Years Of ‘Pet Sounds’ With ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’ Digital EP

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

The Beach Boys released Pet Sounds, one of the most brilliant, indelible albums in popular music history, on May 16, 1966. As the record’s 60th anniversary nears, the group celebrates the milestone today with the release of the Wouldn’t It Be Nice digital EP.

The three-song release takes listeners deeper into Pet Sounds’ opening track, presenting Vocals Only, Stereo Back Track, and Stereo Mix versions of “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.” Together, the tracks present a prismatic view of a yearning pop masterpiece that continues to resonate six decades after Brian Wilson and his bandmates crafted it.

The Wouldn’t It Be Nice EP follows last month’s three-track digital Sloop John B EP, which includes the stereo mix of the song, an a cappella version highlighting the Beach Boys’ stellar vocal harmonies, as well as an alternate take featuring Carl Wilson on lead vocals in place of Brian.

The EPs are previews of The Pet Sounds Sessions Highlights, a curated deep dive into the Pet Sounds archives set for release on May 15, a day ahead of the 60-year anniversary. The project culls 25 highlights from the Grammy-nominated 1997 box set The Pet Sounds Sessions into an accessible, streamlined collection.

The Pet Sounds Sessions Highlights is available as a 2CD set and in multiple 2LP configurations, including standard black vinyl and limited-edition color variants, each one featuring new liner notes by Beach Boys historian Howie Edelson and a detailed sessionography. The full 90-track Pet Sounds Sessions box set will also be released digitally in honor of the original album’s 60th anniversary.

The Beach Boys are celebrating the Pet Sounds anniversary in many ways. Beginning this week, the band will be sharing stories about the album and unpacking its legacy on their YouTube channel and social media accounts. On anniversary week, the Beach Boys’ YouTube channel will present a special listening experience in collaboration with the San Diego Zoo, where the Pet Sounds cover was photographed in 1966.

On the actual anniversary date of Saturday, May 16, Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica will host the first-ever Beach Boys 5K & Wellness Day. The event will feature live music, fitness experiences, and a community 5K run celebrating the legacy of Pet Sounds. Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love will be present for the race.

Listen to the Wouldn’t It Be Nice EP here.