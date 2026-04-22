Beck Releases ‘Ride Lonesome,’ Announces North American Tour

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Beck has shared a new single, “Ride Lonesome,” alongside an accompanying North American tour of the same name.

The 25-date tour will find Beck performing in celebrated theaters and amphitheaters across North America. The run will begin on September 16 at Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Beck will then perform in Portland, Oregon and head to the Santa Barbara Bowl, the Greek in L.A., and Red Rocks.

The singer will perform two nights each at The Masonic in San Francisco, Massey Hall in Toronto, and the Brooklyn Paramount. The run will conclude with a Halloween show at The Truth in Nashville. Tickets for the Ride Lonesome Tour go on sale Friday, April 24th at 10am local time.

Beck - Ride Lonesome (Official Music Video)

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On the new single, Beck sings during the chorus: “You got to ride lonesome/ You got to try to find the road/ You got to cry a river/ And follow it all the way home/ Alone.” The song was self-produced and mixed by Nigel Godrich.

The accompanying video, directed by Mikai Karl and Beck, features the “Loser” singer walking through abandoned desert landscapes, across train tracks and among windmills.

Last time Beck hit the road was for a special run of orchestral shows in 2025. The tour comprised nine North American shows last July. Beck and his band were backed by local orchestras, under the supervision of conductors including Edwin Outwater and Christopher Dragon.

More recently, the singer got in the Valentine’s Day spirit when he released a compilation of rarities entitled Everybody‘s Gotta Learn Sometime. The red vinyl edition of the project was released on February 13, and the digital version hit streaming services at the end of January.

In an Instagram statement announcing the release, Beck wrote that it’s: “a lovingly curated collection of rarities, deep cuts and cover versions which features never before released recordings of ‘Your Cheatin’ Heart’ and ‘True Love Will Find You in the End.’”

Buy Beck’s “Ride Lonesome” here.