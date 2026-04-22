Vincent Mason Shares New Single ‘Don’t Ask Me’

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope/MCA/Music Soup

Vincent Mason has released his new single “Don’t Ask Me,” marking his first new music since being nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the 2026 ACM Awards. The ceremony is set to take place in Las Vegas on May 17.

The track centers on the aftermath of a breakup, with Mason focusing on unresolved questions and quiet moments rather than resolution. “‘Don’t Ask Me’ lives in that quiet, unsettled space after everything falls apart,” he said. “It’s not polished, it’s just honest.” The song was written by Mason alongside Luke Laird, Hillary Lindsey, and Jack Rauton.

Vincent Mason - Don’t Ask Me (Official Visualizer)

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“Don’t Ask Me” follows Mason’s debut album There I Go, released in November 2025. The 14-track project established his approach to songwriting, blending narrative-driven lyrics with country production. Mason, who grew up outside Atlanta, developed his style after being introduced to artists such as Maroon 5 and John Mayer before shifting toward country music.

The new single arrives during an active stretch for Mason on the road. He is currently opening for Morgan Wallen on select dates of the I’m Still The Problem Tour in 2026. His touring schedule includes stops at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on May 1 and May 2, and a performance at CMA Fest in Nashville on June 4. Mason is also set to play The Fillmore in Silver Spring on April 24 and Irving Plaza in New York on May 14.

Listen to “Don’t Ask Me” here.