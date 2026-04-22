Watch Noah Kahan And His Band Perform At NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’

Cover: Courtesy of Mercury Records

Ahead of Noah Kahan’s wildly anticipated new LP The Great Divide, the Vermont-born songwriter stopped by NPR’s famed Tiny Desk to perform songs from across his catalog.

Kahan began the full band performance with “American Cars” and “The Great Divide,” both of which will be featured on his new LP out April 24. He then performed “Orange Juice” from 2022’s Stick Season before concluding with another Great Divide cut, “Paid Time Off.”

Kahan has been gearing up to release his forthcoming album in a number of exciting ways. Earlier this month, he announced a number of new international dates for his 2026 The Great Divide World Tour, with arena concerts set for Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Europe this fall. The recently revealed dates begin on September 25 in Melbourne and continue through December, with stops including Sydney, Auckland, Glasgow, Manchester, London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Paris, and more. Support on select dates will come from Michael Marcagi, Bella Kay, and Mon Rovía. Also in April, he unveiled a Netflix documentary entitled Out of Body.

The month prior, the “Stick Season” singer announced a North American stadium tour set for this summer. The Great Divide tour will begin on June 11 in Orlando, Florida. Stops include four nights at Boston’s Fenway Park, plus gigs at the Rose Bowl in LA, Citi Field in New York, Wrigley Field in Chicago, and more. Gigi Perez will join the tour as support. Kahan will be the first artist to play and sell out four nights at Fenway.

Noah Kahan: Tiny Desk Concert

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Kahan has also already shared a number of singles from the new album, including “Porch Light,” which arrived in mid-March. The song was written by Kahan alongside producer Aaron Dessner (Taylor Swift, Bon Iver) during their first-ever session together, and produced by Kahan, Dessner, and producer and Stick Season collaborator Gabe Simon (Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey, Koe Wetzel). It was recorded between Dessner’s famed Long Pond Studio in Hudson, NY and Gold Pacific Studios in Nashville.

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